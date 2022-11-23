The religious element in the debate over Missing Middle housing was on dramatic display November 17th, as 266 advocates packed the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. Put on by the Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement—a coalition of 50 faith and civic groups—the evening of speakers, music and song came amid continued angry division over the proposal to allow more multi-family structures in single-family-zoned neighborhoods. The Arlington Committee of 100 cancelled its November 9th examination of the topic “because it found itself, at the last minute, unable to present a high-quality, balanced program,” I was told.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO