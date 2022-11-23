Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
novaregion.org
RFP Issued for Developing Quantitative Metrics on FDI in Northern Virginia
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission (NVRC) is soliciting proposals from qualified firms and individuals that will display the effects of foreign direct investment (FDI) within the boundaries of the following five local governments of Northern Virginia: City of Alexandria, Virginia; Arlington County, Virginia; Fairfax County, Virginia; Loudoun County, Virginia; and, Prince William County, Virginia.
mocoshow.com
Flagship Proposal For Carwash on Rollins Ave Includes Demolishing Current Full-Service Carwash Building
The City of Rockville will vote on a site plan submitted by Flagship Maryland Propco, LLC (the “Applicant”), proposing several improvements to the existing Flagship Carwash facility located at 975 Rollins Avenue. The Applicant intends to demolish the existing self-service carwash building and install self-service vacuum spaces, full-service finishing spaces, and modify the on-site circulation. The existing full service carwash building will remain. The Applicant also cites that the hours of operation will be reduced from 7AM through 11PM to 8AM through 6:30PM because of the removal of the self-service carwash.
NBC Washington
Kindergartners Thank First Responders Who Rescued Them in Fairfax County
Students, teachers and parents from Ben Murch Elementary School in Northwest D.C. got a chance to thank first responders in Fairfax County who showed up after the driver of their charter school bus crashed into a ditch on October 27. As the kindergartners delighted in a tour of the fire...
Fairfax Times
Public Safety - Week of November 25, 2022
City of Fairfax Police responded to three businesses on Sept. 23 which were determined to have been burglarized. They included the Shell Gas Station at 11175 Lee Highway at 2:25 a.m., Peking Village II at 10782 Fairfax Boulevard #A at 6:03 a.m., and Elite Barber at 10940 Fairfax Boulevard #D2 at 9:46 a.m.
dcnewsnow.com
Man Who Was Pinned Between Cars in DC Dies at Hospital
DC Fire and EMS took a man to the hospital after he was pinned between two cars briefly on Nov. 25, 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department said the man died. Man Who Was Pinned Between Cars in DC Dies at Hospital. DC Fire and EMS took a man to the...
dcnewsnow.com
Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
Post Office Temporarily Closed After Robbery

mocoshow.com
Donations Still Being Accepted for Approximately 50 People, Including 10 Children, Affected by Explosion/Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP) is still collecting donations after approximately 50 people, including 10 children, from 25 families displaced (most of whom lost everything) one week ago after a fire & explosion on Quince Orchard Blvd, in Gaithersburg. Per Making Homes Possible (MHP): November 16 explosion and fire injured multiple...
mocoshow.com
Clark Construction & Federal Realty Tops Out Latest Component of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda
Last week, Clark Construction Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust joined representatives from Choice Hotels, Sodexo, and design and trade partners to celebrate the topping out of 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building in North Bethesda, Maryland. . The topping out ceremony marks the completion of structural...
mocoshow.com
Burglary With Forced Entry Reported at Atlantic Guns in Rockville
A burglary occurred early Friday morning at Atlantic Guns at 15813 Frederick Rd in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded to the scene around 1:00am after receiving reports of a black sedan ramming the front of the store. MCPD believe that five or six individuals made entry into the store and left with several guns. After taking the guns, the suspects ran off. The vehicle used was stolen. ATF is assisting with the investigation.
Falls Church News-Press
Our Man in Arlington
The religious element in the debate over Missing Middle housing was on dramatic display November 17th, as 266 advocates packed the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. Put on by the Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement—a coalition of 50 faith and civic groups—the evening of speakers, music and song came amid continued angry division over the proposal to allow more multi-family structures in single-family-zoned neighborhoods. The Arlington Committee of 100 cancelled its November 9th examination of the topic “because it found itself, at the last minute, unable to present a high-quality, balanced program,” I was told.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Wegmans Update (Twinbrook Quarter); What to Expect and When
Work continues on Phase One of Twinbrook Quarter, the upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. It includes residential, office and commercial space, and will include Montgomery County’s second Wegmans. Level 4 concrete pouring is scheduled for completion by the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
OWL (VA) VFD Replaces Rearmount Aerial Platform with Midmount
Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton (VA) Volunteer Fire Department, known regionally as OWL Fire Department, needed to replace a rearmount aerial platform. It chose to go with a midmount aerial platform built by Seagrave Fire Apparatus, a 95-foot Aerialscope on a Marauder chassis with a 141-inch full tilt cab. Wayne Haight, OWL’s chief, says...
WJLA
'Everything is not OK. It's not anywhere near OK' | Major crimes are up in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — With five weeks to go until the end of the year, crimes against people and crimes against property are up in Fairfax County, Va. That’s according to the latest data from the Fairfax County Police Department. Here’s a look at the numbers:. 2022...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after car crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In DC
DC’s culinary landscape is diverse and expansive. Here, we aim to highlight the best of DC’s culinary scene – from local fine dining to space-age modern cuisine. Washington, DC, is home to some of the best restaurants in the world, making it a great place to dine for tourists and locals alike.
King George approves method to issue personal property tax refunds
King George may not pocket all of the money that comes in from vehicle taxes. At their latest meeting, the board of supervisors approved a refund process, allowing the county to return money to taxpayers.
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
