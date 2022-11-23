Happy Thanksgiving! When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was a simpler observance. Yes, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was standard, as was football, and family gatherings, but the rush to start holiday shopping on “Black Friday” was years away. In fact, in those simpler days, stores were closed, including grocery stores, so no dashing out to find a forgotten ingredient for dinner. One thing hasn’t changed, though: every year in school, we had to participate in an exercise about what we were thankful for in our lives. I always disliked that session, since it seemed very intrusive on personal feelings, especially for a shy girl. But I persevered, and was facetiously thankful when the teacher didn’t call on me!

