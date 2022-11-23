Read full article on original website
WTVR-TV
Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve
RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
Falls Church News-Press
Our Man in Arlington
The religious element in the debate over Missing Middle housing was on dramatic display November 17th, as 266 advocates packed the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington. Put on by the Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement—a coalition of 50 faith and civic groups—the evening of speakers, music and song came amid continued angry division over the proposal to allow more multi-family structures in single-family-zoned neighborhoods. The Arlington Committee of 100 cancelled its November 9th examination of the topic “because it found itself, at the last minute, unable to present a high-quality, balanced program,” I was told.
richmondmagazine.com
In the Details
After running the Fredericksburg-based landscaping business Mowing It Down Lawn Care for more than a decade, husband-and-wife team Jeremy and Brandi Shelton opened their Detail Garage franchise in Fredericksburg in December 2020. In June, they opened their second Detail Garage at 9456 Charter Gate Drive in Ashland, featuring Chemical Guys...
Falls Church News-Press
A Penny for Your Thoughts
Happy Thanksgiving! When I was growing up, Thanksgiving was a simpler observance. Yes, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade was standard, as was football, and family gatherings, but the rush to start holiday shopping on “Black Friday” was years away. In fact, in those simpler days, stores were closed, including grocery stores, so no dashing out to find a forgotten ingredient for dinner. One thing hasn’t changed, though: every year in school, we had to participate in an exercise about what we were thankful for in our lives. I always disliked that session, since it seemed very intrusive on personal feelings, especially for a shy girl. But I persevered, and was facetiously thankful when the teacher didn’t call on me!
Fairfax Times
Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need
Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
WJLA
DC woman learns to 'cook through the dead' by whipping up recipes she finds on gravestones
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Inside Rosie Grant’s Washington, D.C. kitchen – she is preparing snickerdoodle deserts from a recipe she found on a gravestone in California. The recipe she is re-creating will serve her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. “It's from the grave of a woman name...
mocoshow.com
Donations Still Being Accepted for Approximately 50 People, Including 10 Children, Affected by Explosion/Fire
Making Homes Possible (MHP) is still collecting donations after approximately 50 people, including 10 children, from 25 families displaced (most of whom lost everything) one week ago after a fire & explosion on Quince Orchard Blvd, in Gaithersburg. Per Making Homes Possible (MHP): November 16 explosion and fire injured multiple...
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Fire at Stafford County Burger King leads to investigation
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Fire officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Burger King in Stafford County, Virginia Friday morning. Firefighters with the Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the fast food chain, located on Garrisonville Road in Stafford, around 8 a.m. after a report of a fire at the location. Around two minutes after the call, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke and fire coming from the vent on the roof of the restaurant.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt after shooting near DC high school hosting Turkey Bowl football game
WASHINGTON - A teenager is recovering after being hurt in a Thanksgiving Day shooting near a Northeast, D.C. high school that was hosting a Turkey Bowl football game at the time. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened in the unit block of 17th Street near East Capitol...
fox5dc.com
Thieves loot gun store in Rockville
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Thieves burglarized a gun store in Rockville Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspects. Montgomery County police are investigating the robbery at Atlantic Guns, located at 15813 Frederick Rd. While details are scant for now, police said around 1 a.m. Friday a black...
alxnow.com
Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria
Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
WTOP
How a Prince William Co. woman’s nonprofit is helping kids she never meets
In 2017, a friend reached out to Northern Virginia parent Sarah Tyndall, explaining that an acquaintance left what was described as a “bad situation” with four kids, and that she had little to no resources. The woman needed clothes for her kids. So Tyndall, a stay-at-home mom at...
mocoshow.com
2022 Winter Lights Festival Opens On Friday, November 25
The City of Gaithersburg’s Winter Lights Festival is getting ready to welcome visitors for another spectacular season. The wondrous display of lights at Seneca Creek State Park will be open nightly November 25 through December 31. The festival is closed on December 25 and last entry for December 24 & 31 is 8:30 p.m. The 3.5 mile drive through the enchanted setting of Seneca Creek State Park takes you past more than 450 illuminated displays and beautifully lit trees that light up the night. The park is located at 11950 Clopper Road, conveniently accessible from I-270.
WTOP
Advice from a 12-year-old entrepreneur at Tysons Corner Center on Black Friday
Alejandro Buxton, founder of D.C.-area-based company Smell of Love Candles, said the experience he’s gained since launching a kiosk at Tysons Corner Center in September has helped him learn more about what it will be like to one day run a brick-and-mortar location. “It’s definitely a learning experience,” Buxton...
WTOP
VRE Santa Trains to return on Dec. 10 after 2-year absence
The Virginia Railway Express said that its festive “Santa Trains” will return on Dec. 10 after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be 13 of the holiday-themed trains that will leave from five VRE stations: Burke Centre, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Spotsylvania and Woodbridge. Santa and...
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
studyfinds.org
Keep your cat indoors! Felines carry ‘uncontrollable drive’ to hunt wildlife, scientists warn
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Plenty of domestic cats spend most of their time outdoors, exploring the surrounding neighborhood and hunting smaller prey. Others are relegated to “indoor cat” status, and only know the four walls of their owner’s home. It’s easy to sympathize with indoor cats, but researchers from the University of Maryland suggest that our feline friends are actually much better off living inside.
