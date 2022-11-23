Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
Local Illinois lawmakers hope to address SAFE-T Act during veto session
Illinois lawmakers head back to Springfield next week to finish out their veto session, with big questions remaining about whether they'll address any changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The law, among other things, will eliminate the state's cash bail system starting January first. The Safe-T Act will make sweeping...
977wmoi.com
State Representative Norine Hammond named Deputy Republican Leader
Springfield, IL – Following last week’s election of Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) as the House Republican Leader for the upcoming 103rd Illinois General Assembly, Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) has been selected to serve as Deputy Republican Leader. “Norine Hammond has been my friend, seatmate and trusted partner during...
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
Early voting underway in the metro for Dec 6 Senate Runoff
Early voting is already underway in several metro counties for the Runoff Election next month for the U.S. Senate. Voting is being held this Saturday, November 26, or before, in DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Henry, Rockdale, and more. Some on Sunday.
Experts say Georgia abortion decision not likely to majorly impact runoff
ATLANTA — Days before voters across the state will be able to take advantage of Saturday voting, a Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the ban on abortion after six weeks. Dr. Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory, said this one issue will not spur voters to show up to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff election. Instead, she said, the candidates will have a different challenge.
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
riograndeguardian.com
GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy
AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
104.1 WIKY
Ballots Tossed Out From The General Election
It’s been two weeks since the November 8 election and Clerk Carla Hayden, says a serious issue was found. 159 early mail-in ballots weren’t counted. In Indiana if there are not two sets of initials, one from a Republican and one from a Democrat, the ballot must be tossed out.
Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Meets Katie Hobbs, Offers Congratulations On Win
Hobbs' challenger — right-wing election denier Kari Lake — has not accepted defeat and continues to challenge the result of the race.
Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement. On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots ahead of an expected recount.
Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
Defeated Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has sued Maricopa County and its election officials, demanding they respond to the campaign’s public records requests about malfunctions on Election Day before the county certifies its vote canvass on Monday. Maricopa County, which spans the Phoenix area and comprises...
Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Two House races appear headed for recounts
CANDIDATES IN TWO Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for district-wide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
Democrat Overturns Election Result in Recount, Beats Republican by One Vote
In New Hampshire, Democrat Maxine Mosley was able to erase a 23-vote deficit to defeat Republican Larry Gagne for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
