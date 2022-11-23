ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wsiu.org

Local Illinois lawmakers hope to address SAFE-T Act during veto session

Illinois lawmakers head back to Springfield next week to finish out their veto session, with big questions remaining about whether they'll address any changes to the controversial SAFE-T Act. The law, among other things, will eliminate the state's cash bail system starting January first. The Safe-T Act will make sweeping...
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

State Representative Norine Hammond named Deputy Republican Leader

Springfield, IL – Following last week’s election of Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) as the House Republican Leader for the upcoming 103rd Illinois General Assembly, Rep. Norine Hammond (R-Macomb) has been selected to serve as Deputy Republican Leader. “Norine Hammond has been my friend, seatmate and trusted partner during...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — One of Illinois’ most comprehensive — and contentious — pieces of criminal justice legislation is scheduled for another cleanup, after it was both venerated and vilified during the fall election campaign. This is legislators’ last chance to finalize details before major parts of the package take effect Jan. 1. When lawmakers return to Springfield next week, at the center of discussions about the SAFE-T Act will be a key provision for ending cash bail — the longstanding process that ensures that defendants return to court if they’re set free before trial. Advocates say poor people have...
ILLINOIS STATE
11Alive

Experts say Georgia abortion decision not likely to majorly impact runoff

ATLANTA — Days before voters across the state will be able to take advantage of Saturday voting, a Georgia Supreme Court reinstated the ban on abortion after six weeks. Dr. Andra Gillespie, a professor of political science at Emory, said this one issue will not spur voters to show up to the polls for the Dec. 6 runoff election. Instead, she said, the candidates will have a different challenge.
GEORGIA STATE
Mae A.

Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

GOP senator voices concern over Abbott’s border ‘invasion’ strategy

AUSTIN, Texas – A Republican state senator has expressed his concerns with Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke of the “Invasion” clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions. State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, is a native Texan and decorated military veteran. As an officer in the...
TEXAS STATE
104.1 WIKY

Ballots Tossed Out From The General Election

It’s been two weeks since the November 8 election and Clerk Carla Hayden, says a serious issue was found. 159 early mail-in ballots weren’t counted. In Indiana if there are not two sets of initials, one from a Republican and one from a Democrat, the ballot must be tossed out.
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election

Arizona is now ground zero for GOP efforts to challenge the 2022 midterm results as the party seizes on allegations of voter disenfranchisement. On Tuesday, Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh took the latest step by filing a lawsuit challenging the results of his race, in which his Democratic rival leads by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots ahead of an expected recount.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to concede

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday congratulated Katie Hobbs (D) on her victory to succeed him after Republican nominee Kari Lake declined to concede the race. Hobbs was declared the winner of the high-profile gubernatorial race last week, and Ducey on Wednesday met with her and offered his full support to begin the transition amid GOP allegations of voter disenfranchisement.
ARIZONA STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two House races appear headed for recounts

CANDIDATES IN TWO Massachusetts House races, each apparently decided by only 10 votes, want elections officials to take another look at the thousands of ballots cast. Kristin Kassner of Hamilton, who challenged a sitting North Shore incumbent, and Andrew Shepherd of Townsend, who bid for an open Nashoba Valley seat, submitted petitions asking for district-wide recounts in their contests, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

