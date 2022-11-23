Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
House fire claims life of man in rural Meredosia
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — A man has died after his house caught fire on Wednesday night in rural Meredosia, according to our media partner WLDS. Around 7:25 p.m., an Illinois State trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s deputy reported to dispatch they both saw flames and smoke from a highway near Meredosia.
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
Illinois Caterpillar workers are threatening to go on strike, blaming poor workplace conditions after a worker fell into an 11-foot-deep pot of molten iron
"A worker's life could have been spared if Caterpillar had made sure required safety protections were in place," federal regulators said.
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized
Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
Central Illinois Proud
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County for Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jeffrey A. Friedhoff, Jill A. Friedhoff, and Janet A. Friedhoff of...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022
Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 13-19, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with retail theft in connection with a November 13 incident. James Licklider, 53 of Mt. Olive, is charged with violating...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
khqa.com
Illinois court rules QMG hospital can move forward
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — On April 26, 2022, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) approved Quincy Medical Group’s (QMG) Certificate of Need applications for both the QMG Hospital and QMG Birth Center after extensive review. Following the approval, Blessing Health System announced its intention to...
muddyrivernews.com
QMG gets green light for hospital project
QUINCY — A Sangamon County Court has dismissed an appeal by Blessing Health System to block the proposed Quincy Medical Group Hospital and Birth Center to be built at the Quincy Town Center. In April, seven of the eight members of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board...
wmay.com
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
khqa.com
Man pleads guilty to robbing Springfield bank with note written on birth certificate
A Springfield man pleaded guilty to robbing a bank by writing the demand on the back of his birth certificate. Michael C. Loyd pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of bank robbery. Loyd admitted he held up the Bank of America on West Kearney in Springfield on July 20,...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 10 years in prison for 2021 charge for distributing meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Michael Bell, 39, of the 800 block of North Eighth Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to 10 years imprisonment for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, the government presented evidence that on...
wdbr.com
Ten years for trying to get with teen
You meet someone online, and the trouble starts. The U.S. attorney’s office says Stacey Furlow, 61, Springfield, thought he was communicating with a 15 year old when he talked about sex, sent “inappropriate” photos of himself, and tried to meet up with the teenager. He’s now going to serve ten years in prison.
