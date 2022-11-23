ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV-TV

Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond Hill

Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Richmond Hill that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people. Hyundai Mobis auto supplier plant moving to Richmond …
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wbtw.com

Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
RICHMOND HILL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive

These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip

Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
abcnews4.com

Drivers stuck in 10-mile slowdown on I-95 nearing Georgia border

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Traffic is picking up early Wednesday evening as travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob says there is a 10-mile slowdown southbound on I-95 prior to the Hardeeville interchange as of 5:35 p.m. SCDOT says heavy traffic...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

