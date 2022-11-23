Read full article on original website
Related
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington FFA travels to Flying Squirrel Preserve
CARDINGTON- Fourteen members of the Cardington FFA Chapter recently traveled to to Flying Squirrel Preserve where the county hosted the forestry contest. Cardington, Highland and Mount Gilead joined together to complete a series of botanical and environmental tasks. Students were required to identify trees, leaves, and tools, engage in timber...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Neely selected as Student of the Month
MORROW COUNTY- Cardington student Hannah Neely receives the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Student of the Month award. Hannah is pictured with Cardington guidance counselor Christian Jamal and Chamber President Erin Kelty.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Cardington Council moves forward with paving project
CARDINGTON- During their meeting held Monday, November 7, members of Cardington Village Council approved a resolution accepting the recommendation of the village administrator to enter into a contract with OHM advisors for the completion of the 2022 paving project. The project is slated for completion in 2023 at a cost...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Edison Council approves 2023 appropriations
EDISON- Edison Council began their November 14 meeting with a report from Village Administrator Mary Neviska. Neviska said it’s been difficult getting estimates for a new generator, which is needed for the sewage/water department. She gave the council one estimate. BPA funds will be used for the new generator.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Three-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
Mount Gilead – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at approximately 6:40 PM, on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., age 55, of Canton, Ohio,...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Northmor boys edged in overtime
In their season-opener, the Northmor boys’ basketball team was outlasted in overtime by Elgin. In the 58-51 road contest, the Golden Knights found themselves in a 14-7 hole after eight minutes, but battled back to within a 21-19 score by halftime. It was 32-31 in favor of the Comets after three periods and Northmor was able to tie the game at 46 by the end of regulation. However, they were outscored 12-5 in the extra period to suffer the loss.
Comments / 0