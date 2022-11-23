ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown

Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
DESOTO, TX
widerightnattylite.com

WRNL Interrogates: Frogs Today

This week I was fortunate to speak with Melissa Triebwasser of Frogs Today about Sonny Dykes, TCU football, and this weekend’s big matchup. Here’s what was discussed. 1. What are the biggest things Dykes has done in year 1 to create this turnaround?. “Normally, if I went with...
FORT WORTH, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas player hits the half-court shot … but it doesn’t count

Da’Michael Johnson (left) and JR Richards do a leaping body bump after Da’Michael’s highlight shot at the end of the first quarter. Da’Michael pleads his case with the referee but the buzzer had already sounded. The Bulldogs led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Carroll High School - Southlake football team will have a game with McKinney High School on November 25, 2022, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTHLAKE, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Lake of the Ozarks

The road trip from Dallas to the Lake of the Ozarks will take you through the beautiful scenery of Midwest and through many captivating states as you travel from Texas to Missouri. On your way, hike through peaceful forests, swim under cascading waterfalls and explore fascinating caverns. The road trip...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX
24hip-hop.com

Dallas Artist BigB.DaGoat Is Up Next

Recently the state of Texas has become a top contender for producing elite hip hop artists. Rappers like Megan The Stallion, MO3, Sauce Walka and others have created their own legacy in the rap community. Another Texas artist who has been gaining a major buzz is BigB.DaGoat. Born and raised in Dallas,
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Cinema to Open in Dallas

Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
DALLAS, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX

Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds

Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Chase Ends in Fatal Dallas Crash

One person is dead and two more are hospitalized after they were ejected from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing police on Saturday night. On November 19, at around 10:06 pm, Garland police officers attempted to stop a white Tahoe believed to be involved in a string of burglaries throughout the Metroplex, according to a news release posted to the Garland Police Department’s Twitter account.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse

Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last-minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
DALLAS, TX

