Streaking Melissa records second win against Terrell to reach 5A Division II regional finals
By Cody Thorn FRISCO - Melissa rattled off its 11th win in a row and now has a matchup with the defending Class 5A Division II champions next weekend. The Cardinals picked up the second win this season against Terrell and was dominant on defense in the first half, building a three-score lead ...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown
Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs. Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass...
Jayvon Thomas, 4-star cornerback and Texas A&M pledge, showcases speed with clutch 97-yard touchdown run
South Oak Cliff (Texas) star Jayvon Thomas is rated the nation's No. 8 cornerback, and his future is firmly set on the defensive side of the ball. But at the high school level, it would be unwise to waste his talent by playing him on just one side of the ball. On Friday night, the 5-foot-11, ...
widerightnattylite.com
WRNL Interrogates: Frogs Today
This week I was fortunate to speak with Melissa Triebwasser of Frogs Today about Sonny Dykes, TCU football, and this weekend’s big matchup. Here’s what was discussed. 1. What are the biggest things Dykes has done in year 1 to create this turnaround?. “Normally, if I went with...
ndhsbulldogathletics.com
North Dallas player hits the half-court shot … but it doesn’t count
Da’Michael Johnson (left) and JR Richards do a leaping body bump after Da’Michael’s highlight shot at the end of the first quarter. Da’Michael pleads his case with the referee but the buzzer had already sounded. The Bulldogs led 19-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Dallas, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Dallas to Lake of the Ozarks
The road trip from Dallas to the Lake of the Ozarks will take you through the beautiful scenery of Midwest and through many captivating states as you travel from Texas to Missouri. On your way, hike through peaceful forests, swim under cascading waterfalls and explore fascinating caverns. The road trip...
Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas
“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
blackchronicle.com
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
24hip-hop.com
Dallas Artist BigB.DaGoat Is Up Next
Recently the state of Texas has become a top contender for producing elite hip hop artists. Rappers like Megan The Stallion, MO3, Sauce Walka and others have created their own legacy in the rap community. Another Texas artist who has been gaining a major buzz is BigB.DaGoat. Born and raised in Dallas,
dallasexpress.com
New Cinema to Open in Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema is set to open its first Dallas location in early December. This will be the company’s fourth location in the U.S. The theater will be located in West Village in what was once the Magnolia Theater. The Magnolia Theater closed down during the pandemic and, unfortunately, was never able to reopen.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas TX
Bonnie And Clyde Were Outlaws Who Committed Crimes. Bonnie Parker's headstone is a simple upright stone that states, "Tyner." Bonnie's grave is next to a row of shrubs and giant spruce trees. Her gravesite is easy to miss, but visitors enjoy coming to pay their respects. Bonnie and Clyde were...
This restaurant has the largest patio in Dallas’ Preston Hollow
"We've got the largest patio in Preston Hollow, serving all sorts of margaritas and a great array of Tex-Mex food," Stan said.
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
CHEERS! $225,000 ‘Shark Tank’ Deal With Mark Cuban Scored By Black-Owned Wine Brand From Dallas
Entrepreneurs know how intricate their business pitches must be in order to conquer the Shark Tank. While some have come out ripped to shreds, others have left the tank with major investment deals. Husband and wife team Whitney and Chaz Gates recently landed a $225,000 deal with ‘Shark’ investor Mark...
dallasexpress.com
Police Chase Ends in Fatal Dallas Crash
One person is dead and two more are hospitalized after they were ejected from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing police on Saturday night. On November 19, at around 10:06 pm, Garland police officers attempted to stop a white Tahoe believed to be involved in a string of burglaries throughout the Metroplex, according to a news release posted to the Garland Police Department’s Twitter account.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse
Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last-minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
