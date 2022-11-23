Crash kills father of 10-year-old in Kootenai County

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. – A 49-year-old was killed by a crash on State Highway 3, just north of Harrison City, on Nov. 22. The man was driving a Ford pick up truck, and had his 10-year-old son in the passenger seat.

It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 103.5. A 35-year-old was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, and travelling northbound on SH3 when it drove left of center into the southbound lanes, crashing into the Ford pickup truck.

The 49-year-old Ford driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Dodge, and 10-year old passenger of the Ford were transported from the scene of the crash to the hospital via ground ambulance. All people involved in the accident were wearing their seatbelts.

Traffic on SH3 was stopped for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved, and to conduct a thorough investigation.

Next of kin have been notified.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.