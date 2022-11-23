Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Hochul Urges DFS to Expedite Insurance Claims Stemming from Snowstorm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – In response to the massive snowstorm that took place in the Buffalo area, Governor Kathy Hochul directed the department of financial services to help expedite insurance claims. The governor’s office says this will increase the number of insurance adjusters available to process claims and help...
wnynewsnow.com
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season Kicks Off On Saturday
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season will be kicking off this Saturday. The season will kick off Saturday, November 26th and runs through Saturday, December 10th. Hunting is only closed on Sunday, November 4th. Experts said hunters will encounter a deer herd that’s doing...
