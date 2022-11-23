Read full article on original website
Related
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd want Memphis; Newcastle snub Ronaldo
Thursday's transfer rumours include Memphis Depay, Adrien Rabiot, Declan Rice, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
Ruben Dias reveals first impressions of Cristiano Ronaldo
Ruben Dias reflects on making his World Cup debut for Portugal.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
Dani Alves hits Kylian Mbappe with bold accusation about Lionel Messi & Neymar
Dani Alves says Kylian Mbappe doesn't understand that PSG team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar are better than him.
Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?
Both Manchester United and Liverpool are up for sale and a lot of the same people are set to be assessing both clubs, so which is the best to buy?
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
The strikers Man Utd should consider to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are now without Cristiano Ronaldo and that is why they must enter the market for a new striker in January or the summer.
Youssoufa Moukoko reveals future plans amid transfer interest
Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko has discussed his future amid Barcelona, Man Utd, Liverpool and Bayern Munich links.
Manchester United records with & without Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player but that might not make a negative impact on United's results this season.
Why Takuma Asano left Arsenal
Japan's World Cup hero Takuma Asano used to be at Arsenal but left without ever playing a game for the Gunners - why?
New Pep Guardiola deal bolsters Man City transfer hopes
Manchester City hope confirmation of Pep Guardiola's new contract will aid their pursuit of transfer targets in 2023.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Apple ‘express interest’ in buying Man Utd for £5.8bn - report
Technology giant Apple are believed to have an interest in buying Manchester United for just short of £6bn.
Will Cristiano Ronaldo be eligible to play Europa League football for a club he joins?
Cristiano Ronaldo may need to settle for a Europa League club in January bit would that mean that he cannot play in that tournament?
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's feelings on signing Cristiano Ronaldo for Chelsea
Graham Potter & Todd Boehly's stance on Chelsea signing Cristiano Ronaldo.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0