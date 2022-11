Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma just got a taste of their first holiday as moms!. The couple spent Thanksgiving with their daughter Royce Lillian, who they welcomed via surrogate earlier this month. The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story glaring at the camera as she prepares to carve the turkey. In a separate photo, Rebel and Ramona pose with Royce, whose face is covered by a turkey sticker to protect her privacy. A third photo shows Ramona holding a salad alongside Rebel's mom, Sue Bownds.

1 DAY AGO