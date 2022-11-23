ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes

WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Candy Cane Lane, MACC Fund mission up and running in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane is getting people into the Christmas spirit once again, the 37th annual neighborhood lights display now up and running for the season. From 96th Street to 92nd Street in West Allis, more than 300 homes are all decked out. Kent Perkl has decorated his home for 19 years and has thousands of lights.
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
Visit the Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals

MILWAUKEE - Shop local this holiday season at the Historic Third Ward on Small Business Saturday, Nov 26, to support your community. Performance Running Outfitters is a locally owned running store that is catered to all athletes and fitness enthusiasts. For Small Business Saturday you can get 25% off all PRO logo apparel & accessories + App members earn a point for every dollar spent.
Council Renames 5th Street After William Finlayson

To honor doctor, civil rights pioneer, a renamed street through Bronzeville, North Side. The City of Milwaukee will soon have three parallel streets named for civil rights leaders. Dr. William Finlayson St. will soon join N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. On Tuesday, the...
McBob's Thanksgiving 'Feed the Veterans' helps those who served

MILWAUKEE - McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans." Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday in Third Ward: ‘Shop small, think big’

MILWAUKEE - Small Business Saturday is the day to shop small and support local businesses. Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward was the perfect place to be. "Shop small, think big," said Rob Levin, 2A Wine Merchants owner. Small Business Saturday means a lot to Levin. It's an excellent chance for people...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Thanksgiving keeps firefighters on their toes: 'Be careful'

MILWAUKEE - While many families relax on Thanksgiving, firefighters stay on their toes. The National Fire Protection Association says the holiday is by far the leading day for home cooking fires – between three and four times the typical number. "It makes sense because everyone’s cooking, staying home," said...
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
