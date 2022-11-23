Read full article on original website
Country Christmas at Ingleside Hotel opens for 27th season
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Country Christmas continues its decades long tradition, opening its drive-through lights display for the season Friday, Nov. 25 in Pewaukee. There's nothing like a tradition to take you back, and the holiday attraction keeps chugging forward. "Definitely a family tradition," said Rebecca Shields. "We’ve been coming since...
Jackson Sparks Foundation to grant eight Christmas wishes
WAUKESHA — The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hoping to make children’s Christmas as bright as the little boy himself. The foundation, which launched in April, is offering Jackson’s Christmas Wishes. “Jackson brought light into our lives for eight years...to keep his light shining bright, we are going...
Candy Cane Lane, MACC Fund mission up and running in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane is getting people into the Christmas spirit once again, the 37th annual neighborhood lights display now up and running for the season. From 96th Street to 92nd Street in West Allis, more than 300 homes are all decked out. Kent Perkl has decorated his home for 19 years and has thousands of lights.
West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
Visit the Historic Third Ward for Small Business Saturday deals
MILWAUKEE - Shop local this holiday season at the Historic Third Ward on Small Business Saturday, Nov 26, to support your community. Performance Running Outfitters is a locally owned running store that is catered to all athletes and fitness enthusiasts. For Small Business Saturday you can get 25% off all PRO logo apparel & accessories + App members earn a point for every dollar spent.
Volunteers busy preparing free Thanksgiving meals for Milwaukee communities
On Wednesday the smell of onions and celery sautéing in butter filled the air at Upstart Kitchen on Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee.
'People think we're crazy': First in line outside Lakefront Brewery set to wait 13+ hours
MILWAUKEE — The Black Friday Eve line, or lack thereof, outside the Best Buy in Greenfield painted a much different picture than the same store in 2019, where a line wrapped around the building. It was a similar story at a Target in West Allis Thursday evening. Stanchions were...
4th annual community Thanksgiving: Breaking bread and building friendships
On the corner of 35th and Center, the annual Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast took place from noon to 3 p.m.
Racine's Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' prepare to serve 3,000 for Thanksgiving meal
RACINE, Wis. — Dan and Ray 'Rendering Thanks' Thanksgiving meal will take place for its 13th year at the Racine Civic Center Thursday. Volunteers spent Wednesday preparing to cook 125 turkeys, 100 turkey breasts, 40 hams and all of the Thanksgiving sides. Organizer Dan Johnson said they're preparing to...
Council Renames 5th Street After William Finlayson
To honor doctor, civil rights pioneer, a renamed street through Bronzeville, North Side. The City of Milwaukee will soon have three parallel streets named for civil rights leaders. Dr. William Finlayson St. will soon join N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. On Tuesday, the...
McBob's Thanksgiving 'Feed the Veterans' helps those who served
MILWAUKEE - McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans." Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.
Small Business Saturday in Third Ward: ‘Shop small, think big’
MILWAUKEE - Small Business Saturday is the day to shop small and support local businesses. Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward was the perfect place to be. "Shop small, think big," said Rob Levin, 2A Wine Merchants owner. Small Business Saturday means a lot to Levin. It's an excellent chance for people...
Milwaukee outdoor gear shop wants consumers to shop sustainably
The Milwaukee Outdoor Indoor exchange hopes to encourage people to shop sustainably on Black Friday.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Martin Drive neighborhood lines streets with bows in annual Red Bow Project
Drivers passing through Milwaukee’s Martin Drive Neighborhood will see red bows lining the streets until January. It’s a tradition decades in the making called the Red Bow Project.
'We've only been open two hours': mile-long line for Packing House Thanksgiving meal
MILWAUKEE — Families waited in their cars outside The Packing House for nearly an hour and a half on Thanksgiving. They were lined up for the Drive Thru turkey meals. "Here to pickup Thanksgiving dinner because I work night shift and I couldn't cook for my family," said Eric Williams, an Oak Creek father with a family of six. "Working 12 hour night shifts."
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Thanksgiving keeps firefighters on their toes: 'Be careful'
MILWAUKEE - While many families relax on Thanksgiving, firefighters stay on their toes. The National Fire Protection Association says the holiday is by far the leading day for home cooking fires – between three and four times the typical number. "It makes sense because everyone’s cooking, staying home," said...
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE - Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
Milwaukee shootings Friday, 3 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Nov. 25 responded to at least three separate shootings. Three Milwaukee men were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 23-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 76th and Florist. Police said a 23-year-old...
