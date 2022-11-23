Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
Is Neymar injured? Latest Brazil injury news
A look at the latest injury news on Neymar after Brazil's victory over Serbia.
England star misses training once more ahead of United States clash
England were again without James Maddison as they trained ahead of the World Cup clash with the United States.
England handed major fitness boost ahead of Wales clash
England received a huge fitness boost in Saturday's training session.
Brazil vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup clash with Switzerland including team news, lineups and prediction.
When was the last time the USA beat England?
The USA's last international victory over England in men's football ahead of their World Cup clash.
FA questions FIFA over inconsistent penalty decisions in England vs Iran
No penalty was given after Harry Maguire was wrestled to the ground at a corner.
World Cup day 6 roundup: England draw with USA; Qatar out; Wales suffer heartbreak
Live updates from day six of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Gareth Southgate's risk-averse approach is bleeding into England performances
Gareth Southgate's reluctance to make changes cost England against the United States at the World Cup.
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal
Match report and player ratings from Poland's World Cup group game against Saudi Arabia
Why didn't Phil Foden play for England against USA?
Gareth Southgate has explained why he didn't bring on Phil Foden in England's 0-0 draw with the USA.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Friday 25 November
How to watch the World Cup in the UK on Friday 25 November.
England vs USA: Gareth Southgate's lineup leaked
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face the USA has leaked online.
USA predicted lineup vs Iran - World Cup
Predicting the starting lineup USMNT Gregg Berhalter could pick against Iran in key World Cup group match.
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Transfer rumours: Man Utd readying Kane bid; Liverpool abandon Keita talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Kane, Naby Keita, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Saudi Arabia sports minister keen on Man Utd & Liverpool investment
Saudi Arabia's sports minister has expressed a desire to invest in both Man Utd & Liverpool.
Tunisia 0-1 Australia: Player ratings as Socceroos keep last 16 hopes alive
Player ratings from Australia's 1-0 win over Tunisia at the 2022 World Cup.
