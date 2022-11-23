Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Store Clerk Shot and Killed in “Botched” Robbery in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department are working a homicide as well as a second incident that occured overnight within the City of Antioch. The first shooting occurred at 2:05 am at Contra Loma Blvd (see info below) and the second shooting came in at 2:18 am at Seville Circle. Police could not confirm if the shootings were related.
eastcountytoday.net
Upcoming Christmas Themed Events
Here is a look at upcoming Christmas themed events and city events in East Contra Costa County which included City of Antioch, City of Brentwood, City of Oakley, City of Pittsburg and Town of Discovery Bay. With it being small business Saturday, be sure to shop local!!!!!. Saturday, November 26.
Crews respond to two fires in Concord on Saturday afternoon
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two separate fires sparked in Concord on Saturday, and sent fire crews across the city to get them under control, according to the Concord Police Department. The first incident was an RV that caught fire as it was being towed in the area of Concord Avenue and SR-242. Contra Costa County […]
Major injury traffic collision closes San Tomas Expressway
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Clara Police Department is reporting a major injury traffic collision that closed the San Tomas Expressway at El Camino Real Saturday morning. The Santa Clara police and fire departments have responded to the collision. Police are asking people to avoid the area as crews work the scene. KRON […]
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, hits approximately 10 vehicles in SF’s Mission District: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody after hijacking a Muni bus Friday night in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) told KRON4. Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver and struck approximately 10 cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero Streets. The carjacking of the Muni bus […]
Contra Costa deputies investigate a pair of Bay Point Thanksgiving homicides
BAY POINT -- A 62-year-old Bay Point resident died and a suspect was in custody in a Thanksgiving morning homicide.The Contra Costa County Sheriff's office said deputies from the Muir Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Mountain View Ave.Upon arrival, deputies located a shooting victim. They immediately performed life-saving measures, but the victim eventually died of their injuries. The 62-year-old Bay Point resident's identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin. Donald Robbins, a 63-year-old Bay Point man, was detained at the scene. After questioning, Robbins was booked into the Martinez Detention...
Antioch police search for gunman after gas station cashier fatally shot in 'botched robbery'
ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch are searching for a suspect after a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they described as a "botched robbery."Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.Several officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.The suspect remains at large. Police have not released a suspect description or any additional information about the fatal shooting.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
Police investigating robbery at Safeway in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO, Calif. (BCN)– Police in El Cerrito are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Safeway last week. The incident occurred at 6:56 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Safeway at 11450 San Pablo Ave., according to the El Cerrito Police Department. Police said two suspects left the store with unpaid merchandise, and when […]
nomadlawyer.org
Antioch: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Antioch, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Antioch California. Known as the gateway to the Delta, Antioch is a small town in California that is part of the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the third largest city in Contra Costa County. Antioch is home to a variety of different businesses and industries.
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Duo Arrested in Thanksgiving Day Homicide in Bay Point
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, at about 3:40 PM, Muir Station deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting on Wharf Drive in Bay Point. Deputies arrived on scene finding a shooting victim on the street. The fire department and an ambulance arrived to treat the victim. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.
sfstandard.com
Shooting Up, Catcalling and ‘Dealers’: Downtown SF Station Sparks Safety Fears
San Francisco law students say they fear exiting the Civic Center BART station due to catcalling, open-air drug use and dealing. The U.N. Plaza area around the station is notorious for drug use and is just one block away from UC Hastings law school. Several female students told The Standard...
eastcountytoday.net
Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race
On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
New moves from Cotati help to streamline multi-family housing permitting
photo credit: Courtesy of Rgkleit/Wikimedia Commons More changes have been made in Cotati to help meet the city's housing construction goals. Convoluted and restrictive zoning laws have kept many cities in Sonoma County and across the state filled with low density, single family homes. New state laws have pushed cities to change their zoning rules - including Cotati. The most recent effort: streamlining the permit process for multi-family homes. Cotati city planner JP Harries explained. "It would eliminate the use permit requirement and change it to permitted," Harries said. "It's important to note that though it would be permitted, it does not make it...
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle. Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at The post Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina appeared first on KION546.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
Brentwood police looking for indecent exposure suspect
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – Police in the East Bay are looking for a man they allege exposed his private parts at a Kohl’s store. The alleged incident occurred around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Kohl’s at 5511 Lone Tree Way. Officers released a video and photos showing a suspect who “appears to be an […]
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
Comments / 4