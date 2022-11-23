ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar

After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Sporting News

What time is Spain vs. Germany today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match

The two European powers in Group E were supposed to make it a true 'Group of Death'. One did their part; the other fell flat in the opening match. Spain pummelled Costa Rica 7-0 to begin group-stage play, but Germany must now pick up the pieces from the shock loss to Japan and move forward. Die Mannschaft are in a bad spot, needing a result from this game to have a chance at advancing through the group stage.
Sporting News

Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022

Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
Sporting News

When is USA vs. Iran? Date, time for USMNT's next game at 2022 World Cup

Will it be the end of the group stage for the United States, or simply the end stage?. Iran handed the U.S. a major boost when they knocked off Wales on Friday, 2-0. That puts the Stars and Stripes in prime position to advance — as long as they take advantage against Iran on Tuesday.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

Argentina vs Mexico score, result: Lionel Messi goal helps World Cup title push get back on track

And just like that Argentina are back on track at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored two stunning goals to give the Albiceleste a 2-0 win over Mexico and breathe life into their chances of advancing to the Round of 16 from Group C. Meanwhile, it was a serious blow to El Tri's hopes and the Mexicans will go into the final day in last place in the group.

