Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
WIVB
Witness: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting was planned; suspect was laughing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and the shooting was planned. Police have confirmed that seven people, including the suspect, are dead. In a press conference Wednesday morning, police...
WTVW
6 killed, 4 remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart, CPD confirms
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say seven people, including the suspect, are dead following a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the building, where the shooting occurred. A...
BBC
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
Police Say a Walmart Employee Opened Fire In a Store and Killed 6 People
A Walmart employee opened fire and killed six people in a Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday night, Chesapeake police said. The incident, which occurred just days before the busy Black Friday shopping holiday, marks the latest act of violence to occur in a Walmart store. The suspect was also discovered to be dead from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Police Department Chief Mark Solesky told reporters in a Wednesday press conference. He also confirmed that the shooter was a Walmart employee but did not disclose his identity. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the incident on its Twitter account,...
WAVY News 10
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
NBC News
Virginia Walmart gunman was employee of store, police say
Police say the gunman who killed six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart was an employee of the store. Police went on to say that the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Nov. 23, 2022.
Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims range in age from 16 to 70
Officials have identified the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart shooting on Tuesday night. Police did not release the name of 16-year-old who also died.
Sister of Walmart shooting victim said he had just clocked in for work
The sister of one of the victims shot at a Walmart in Chesapeake Tuesday night said he had just clocked in for work when he was suddenly shot.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. The suspect also took his own life, police say. Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the...
WJBF.com
Team coverage the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake (4 a.m.)
Team coverage the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake …. Electrical fire closes local Food Lion just a day …. Aiken County leaders discuss additional pay increase …. City officials reax to plans, problems at new pedestrian …. Augusta officials say they are invested in the success of the...
One dead following shooting in Virginia Beach
Police in Virginia Beach said one person died after a shooting Wednesday night. At 7:25, officers were called to the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive, police said in a Tweet.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
Driver shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake on S. Military Highway
On Sunday about 9:05 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of S. Military Hwy to check on a vehicle that was on the side of the road.
Norfolk Police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on Sunday
According to police Jahneya has not been in contact with her family and detectives are concerned for her safety.
