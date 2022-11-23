A Walmart employee opened fire and killed six people in a Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday night, Chesapeake police said. The incident, which occurred just days before the busy Black Friday shopping holiday, marks the latest act of violence to occur in a Walmart store. The suspect was also discovered to be dead from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Police Department Chief Mark Solesky told reporters in a Wednesday press conference. He also confirmed that the shooter was a Walmart employee but did not disclose his identity. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the incident on its Twitter account,...

CHESAPEAKE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO