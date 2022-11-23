ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Police Say a Walmart Employee Opened Fire In a Store and Killed 6 People

A Walmart employee opened fire and killed six people in a Virginia Walmart store on Tuesday night, Chesapeake police said. The incident, which occurred just days before the busy Black Friday shopping holiday, marks the latest act of violence to occur in a Walmart store. The suspect was also discovered to be dead from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Police Department Chief Mark Solesky told reporters in a Wednesday press conference. He also confirmed that the shooter was a Walmart employee but did not disclose his identity. The city of Chesapeake confirmed the incident on its Twitter account,...
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says

Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
Chesapeake Walmart shooting: 6 killed, several still hospitalized

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say six people were killed in a mass shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart just off Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake, Virginia. The suspect also took his own life, police say. Police say there were multiple counts of both dead and injured found inside the...
Team coverage the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake (4 a.m.)

Team coverage the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake …. Electrical fire closes local Food Lion just a day …. Aiken County leaders discuss additional pay increase …. City officials reax to plans, problems at new pedestrian …. Augusta officials say they are invested in the success of the...
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
