The Best of ComplexCon 2022

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Izzy-S has all the fundamentals for a sticky banger with enough replay value to last months. A vicious beat? Check. An incredibly catchy hook? Check. A nasty beat switch? It’s there too. It’s one of the finest and fiery songs to come out of Quebec this year.

1 DAY AGO