The Best of ComplexCon 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger Drop “One More” Music Video With Wiki, MIKE, and The Alchemist Ahead of Capsule Drop
Patta and Tommy Hilfiger reunite just in time for the gift-giving season. More than a year after dropping their first collaborative collection, the brands came through with PattaXTommy, a streetwear range that celebrates 1990s hip-hop. The capsule’s campaign aptly stars MIKE and Wiki, NYC natives who cooked up a special track in support of the collection. The song, titled “One More,” was produced by The Alchemist and received an official video, directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs.
Complex
Corteiz Collides With Manchester Rapper Meekz For Collaborative Capsule
Arguably the hardest player on the UK streetwear scene right now, London-based brand Corteiz has very much perfected the secret sauce to its success. Following team-ups with British heavyweights Dave and Central Cee, the bedroom-born label now ushers in a new project, teaming up with Manchester’s very own Meekz.
Complex
Best 2022 Black Friday Style Deals: SSENSE, Mr Porter, Nike, and More
Black Friday is once again upon us all. Of course, this shopping-centered quasi-holiday signals a pair of uniquely complementary realities for many, i.e. the presence of leftovers remixed with increasing levels of creativity and the unveiling of a number of noteworthy fashion deals. Below, we’ve rounded up a number of...
Complex
Sneakbo Drops Off New Mixtape ‘Made In Brixton’
Continuing a staggering run of productivity that’s seen him release one full-length project every single year since 2018, the black cat himself, Sneakbo, is back with his brand new mixtape Made In Brixton. It’s a mammoth release, too, packing 21 tracks into its one-hour runtime. Despite that, he’s kept...
Complex
‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for performing the title track of the 1983 film Flashdance, has died at the age of 63. Cara’s publicist Judith Moose announced the late performer’s death on Saturday via Twitter. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,”
Complex
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Izzy-S, Shanuka, Rymz, Bundog & Pressa
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artists. Izzy-S has all the fundamentals for a sticky banger with enough replay value to last months. A vicious beat? Check. An incredibly catchy hook? Check. A nasty beat switch? It’s there too. It’s one of the finest and fiery songs to come out of Quebec this year.
Complex
Toasty Digital Shares Christmas Mashup Project That Samples Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Ice Spice, and More
Toasty Digital rings in the holiday season with a star-studded mashup project. The effort, titled Instrumentals From My Mama’s Christmas Party, is hosted by Kendrick Lamar with beats and an accompanying visual by Toasty Digital. The holiday special consists of 11 sections—including an intro, outro, and interlude—that samples everyone from Drake and *NSYNC to Cardi B and Perry Como to Ice Spice and Miley Cyrus, Baby Keem and Frank Sinatra.
Complex
Premiere: Raz Fresco & Nicholas Craven Drop Claymation Video For “Stolen Goods”
After releasing his collaborative album Boulangerie with Nicholas Craven in May, Brampton rapper Raz Fresco hasn’t pumped the breaks, releasing the claymation video for their track “Stolen Goods.”. The idea of a claymation video came about when M Works, one of Fresco’s close collaborators, approached him about potentially...
Complex
Getting To Know BNXN, The Afro-Fusion Artist Setting A New Mood From Nigeria—To The World
This time last year, rising Nigerian artist BNXN (pronounced Benson, a phonetic play on his surname) was on stage supporting Wizkid at a packed-out O2 Arena. “That was the most epic moment of my life,” he tells me, with a grin of accomplishment beaming across his face. Joining Wiz for a performance of their collab hit-song, “Mood”, the artist formerly known as BUJU was welcomed by an uproar of excitement from the crowd—all 20,000 people devotedly singing his hook, I’m in a big mood!, back to him.
Complex
The Elusive Dean Blunt Rounds Up Skepta, Novelist & A$AP Rocky For “London Tonight Freestyle”
Back in July this year, enigmatic former Hype Williams frontman Dean Blunt leaked a surprise collaboration with Skepta, Novelist and A$AP Rocky via his own YouTube channel. As is the case with a lot of Dean Blunt releases, the track landed with zero prior warning but was soon deleted. Not long after, Novelist tweeted, “Dean Blunt leaked our song. A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Novelist.” And then, in a since-deleted post, said: “I aspire for Dean Blunt level mystery.”
Complex
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
Complex
Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky on Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Shaq | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week they are joined by Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky, who started out in the sneaker brand’s mailroom and worked his way up to the top of the company. Krinsky relives Reebok’s sneaker wars in the ‘90s, the mega endorsement deals with Jay-Z and 50 Cent, its bid at signing LeBron James, and more. Also, the cohosts touch on Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawsuit against Nike and their favorite holiday-themed sneakers.
Complex
Billionaire Boys Club EU Launches International Football Jersey Kit
For its latest release, Billionaire Boys Club EU has launched a limited football-inspired collection in celebration of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. Focusing on bringing back a series of retro football jersey designs, the capsule is made up of three different colourways which take inspiration from London, New York and Tokyo.
Complex
Earn Your Leisure Brings Their Popular Market Monday Series to MSG With Floyd Mayweather and Jadakiss
Prior to the pandemic, American Progress reported the average Black household had about $142,330 compared to $980,549 from that of a white household—giving Black households 14.5 percent of the wealth of white households. That number has changed today according to NPR. “For every dollar the average white American has,...
Complex
Bob Dylan’s Handwritten ‘Desolation Row’ Lyrics Are Being Sold for $425,000
Here’s your chance to own a piece of music history. Just be prepared to write a six-figure check. Memorabilia dealer Moments In Time is selling Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to “Desolation Row,” a fan-favorite record that appeared on his 1965 album Highway 61 Revisited. The manuscript has been listed with a $425,000 price tag, an unsurprising figure when you consider the item’s rarity.
Comments / 0