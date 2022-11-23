Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
What Daniel Ricciardo's New F1 Deal Means for Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo initially left Red Bull for Renault for 2019, before joining McLaren on a three-year deal in 2021. Ricciardo finished a disappointing 12th in the F1 driver standings this year and was dropped by McLaren. The deal with Red Bull will include work on the team's simulator and promotional...
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
sporf.com
McLaren boss Zak Brown defends Oscar Piastri after Alpine criticism
McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has leapt to the defence of his F1 team’s new driver, Oscar Piastri, in response to criticism from the Australian’s former employers, Alpine. During the summer, Alpine initially announced that Piastri, their reserve driver, would race for the team in 2023. However, the...
SB Nation
Barcelona make their project pitch to highly coveted wunderkind Endrick
Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernández has confirmed that they are one of the teams chasing after highly coveted 16-year-old Endrick, currently at Palmeiras in Brazil but soon at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, collecting the main award. Of course, first he has to turn 18 and move...
Yardbarker
Liverpool looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star
Liverpool are looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were looking to sign De Jong during the summer transfer window. The Dutch international opted to stay in Spain this season...
Yardbarker
French captain reflects on the performance of Adrien Rabiot against Australia
Hugo Lloris has heaped praise on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he takes centre stage as the key man in his position for his country. Because of injury, France could not take the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to the World Cup. Although Rabiot is attending his...
Yardbarker
Arsenal monitoring France World Cup star who could join for free
Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder is having a good season and has also started the World Cup in fine fashion. He is the most experienced midfielder in the national team and is expected to...
Motor racing-Ferrari F1 team boss Binotto to quit, Il Corriere says
MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ferrari's (RACE.MI) Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto has decided to quit, daily Corriere della Sera said on its website on Friday, citing a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.
Neymar undergoing treatment to ankle injured at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Brazil star Neymar underwent tests and was receiving treatment at the team's hotel Friday after injuring his right ankle in the 2-0 defeat of Serbia in their World Cup opener. The team did not give any detail on the extent of his injury.
ABC News
Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar -- Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He...
Yardbarker
Former Celtic striker’s disbelief after watching over-eager Daizen in Qatar
Former Celtic striker and current pundit, Ian Wright was left in disbelief after watching Daizen Maeda’s performance for Japan against Germany in the shocking Japanese victory in the Qatar World Cup. Germany was left dumbfounded to concede two goals in the second half and lost their opening match of...
Man United boss Erik ten Hag 'is lining up a bid for PSV's Cody Gakpo in January' after impressing with Holland at the World Cup, as he looks to replace Cristiano Ronaldo... 'with AC Milan's Rafael Leao also on the shortlist'
Erik ten Hag has used the Qatar World Cup to identify a number of January transfer targets following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club earlier this month, according to reports. United will look at a shortlist of options which, according to ESPN, includes 2022 World Cup goalscorers Cody Gakpo and...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"
Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
Foden clamour, bad hosts, a missing Bale and more: Five takeaways from day six of World Cup 2022
Round 2 of the group stage of World Cup 2022 is underway: so what have we learned so far?
The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit
Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
Ferrari Purosangue's Rumored Starting Price Exceeds All Rivals
Ferrari's first-ever SUV will go on sale for the 2023 model year and we've just received the first solid clue regarding its price tag. According to Autocar, the Purosangue will carry a base price of £313,120, which translates to about $379,000 with current exchange rates. Now, it's important to...
tennisuptodate.com
Sportswriter Chris Oddo predicts Australian Open success for Medvedev: "I think a little more commitment and he can step in right back"
Daniil Medvedev held a 2-0 lead against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final but he lost the match and his confidence after that. Medvedev never quite found his footing after that playing a largely disappointing season without any major trophies. He won trophies and he played finals but very rarely did he hit peak Medvedev form despite coming close a couple of times.
Soccer-Goalless draws at World Cup come from cautious approach
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - A cautious approach from many teams in the opening round of the World Cup was behind a record-approaching number of goalless draws at the tournament in Qatar, FIFAs technical study group said on Saturday.
