Autoweek.com

What Daniel Ricciardo's New F1 Deal Means for Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo initially left Red Bull for Renault for 2019, before joining McLaren on a three-year deal in 2021. Ricciardo finished a disappointing 12th in the F1 driver standings this year and was dropped by McLaren. The deal with Red Bull will include work on the team's simulator and promotional...
racer.com

OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move

Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
SkySports

Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023

Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
techaiapp.com

F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life

Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
sporf.com

McLaren boss Zak Brown defends Oscar Piastri after Alpine criticism

McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has leapt to the defence of his F1 team’s new driver, Oscar Piastri, in response to criticism from the Australian’s former employers, Alpine. During the summer, Alpine initially announced that Piastri, their reserve driver, would race for the team in 2023. However, the...
SB Nation

Barcelona make their project pitch to highly coveted wunderkind Endrick

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernández has confirmed that they are one of the teams chasing after highly coveted 16-year-old Endrick, currently at Palmeiras in Brazil but soon at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, collecting the main award. Of course, first he has to turn 18 and move...
Yardbarker

Liverpool looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona star

Liverpool are looking to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were looking to sign De Jong during the summer transfer window. The Dutch international opted to stay in Spain this season...
Yardbarker

French captain reflects on the performance of Adrien Rabiot against Australia

Hugo Lloris has heaped praise on Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot as he takes centre stage as the key man in his position for his country. Because of injury, France could not take the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante to the World Cup. Although Rabiot is attending his...
Yardbarker

Arsenal monitoring France World Cup star who could join for free

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The French midfielder is having a good season and has also started the World Cup in fine fashion. He is the most experienced midfielder in the national team and is expected to...
ABC News

Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar -- Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar's injury apparently came after he was tackled during a breakaway in the second half. He...
Yardbarker

Former Celtic striker’s disbelief after watching over-eager Daizen in Qatar

Former Celtic striker and current pundit, Ian Wright was left in disbelief after watching Daizen Maeda’s performance for Japan against Germany in the shocking Japanese victory in the Qatar World Cup. Germany was left dumbfounded to concede two goals in the second half and lost their opening match of...
Daily Mail

Man United boss Erik ten Hag 'is lining up a bid for PSV's Cody Gakpo in January' after impressing with Holland at the World Cup, as he looks to replace Cristiano Ronaldo... 'with AC Milan's Rafael Leao also on the shortlist'

Erik ten Hag has used the Qatar World Cup to identify a number of January transfer targets following Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club earlier this month, according to reports. United will look at a shortlist of options which, according to ESPN, includes 2022 World Cup goalscorers Cody Gakpo and...
tennisuptodate.com

Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"

Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
ClutchPoints

The bonkers 9-figure contract Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered after Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo just went through a messy divorce with Manchester United after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan where he slammed the club in more ways than one. The two parties decided to mutually part ways and he’s already garnering interest from one team in particular, but it’s doubtful it will actually pique the interest of the Portuguese star, who is currently at the World Cup in Qatar.
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Purosangue's Rumored Starting Price Exceeds All Rivals

Ferrari's first-ever SUV will go on sale for the 2023 model year and we've just received the first solid clue regarding its price tag. According to Autocar, the Purosangue will carry a base price of £313,120, which translates to about $379,000 with current exchange rates. Now, it's important to...
tennisuptodate.com

Sportswriter Chris Oddo predicts Australian Open success for Medvedev: "I think a little more commitment and he can step in right back"

Daniil Medvedev held a 2-0 lead against Rafael Nadal in the 2022 Australian Open final but he lost the match and his confidence after that. Medvedev never quite found his footing after that playing a largely disappointing season without any major trophies. He won trophies and he played finals but very rarely did he hit peak Medvedev form despite coming close a couple of times.

