Meet the Next Generation of Western New York Bands who Rocked Out Fredonia’s Rocktoberfest and Nietzsche’s

buffalorising.com
Savarino Opens Niagara Falls Project
Savarino Companies has completed the restoration and redevelopment of the historic Tugby-Lennon block at 320-324 Niagara Street in Niagara Falls. The three attached historic structures are located steps from the Seneca Niagara Casino, the developing Third Street neighborhood and just minutes from Niagara Falls State Park. The $4.5M project includes three ground floor commercial units and ten residential units on the upper two floors.
More Fake Twitter Accounts Are Fooling People In Buffalo
While the folks who are creating these accounts may be doing so all in good fun, if you're not paying attention to what you're seeing it may pose a danger to people. More fallout from the continued deregulation of Twitter is starting to have a larger impact on Buffalo and Western New York.
buffalorising.com
2022 Chandler Street Winter Market
The Chandler Street Winter Market is in place to provide an indoor-outdoor market experience for people during the colder months. As much as we love our warm weather outdoor markets, there comes a time when they are buttoned up for winter. That’s when the Chandler Street Winter Market shines.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to hold Christmas tree lighting ceremony
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is planning to start the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The event will be held Wednesday, November 30 at 5 p.m. outside the casino on Fourth Street in Niagara Falls. And, Santa Claus will not be...
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 25 - November 27
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out this holiday weekend, there are several events taking place across the region. Black Friday shopping has evolved in recent years, with many of the best deals now offered online and in advance of Black Friday, but if you're looking for something specific there are still deals out there. Check your favorite retailer's website or social media page for information on their hours of operation and/or any deals being offered.
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Friday, November 25. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
Niagara daredevil history lives on at Oakwood Cemetery
Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls is the final resting place for several influential families whose contributions to growth and development of the Niagara region are significant.
NYS Music
Watch moe.queous Animal-Themed Halloween Show
On October 29, two bands who got their start in Buffalo, moe. and Aqueous combined forces for only the second time. Watch the rare below moe.queous performance below. The Town Ballroom show found the two bands donning a musical costume with a theme of ‘animals’ leading to covers of Phish, The Beatles and Pink Floyd, as well as songs from the moe. and Aqueous catalogs that centered around various creatures and critters.
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Winning ticket worth $50K sold in Village of Arcade
According to New York Lottery officials, the ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.
Buffalo city worker killed while assisting with snow removal
A public works employee was killed on Wednesday while assisting the ongoing snow removal efforts in Buffalo, New York, in an accident that local officials called "heartbreaking" as they confirmed that an investigation into the death is underway.The employee, who has not been identified, worked for the city for decades, said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference where he was joined by police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Based on a preliminary investigation, at around 11:15 a.m., the employee was fatally struck by a high lift vehicle that was shoveling snow and hit him while driving in reverse, according to...
Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York
There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
WIVB
Buffalo’s indoor pools remain closed for rest of week
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says the Lovejoy and Cazenovia indoor pools will stay closed for the rest of the week. They were already scheduled to be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The city says the pools will be reopened on Monday at 8 a.m.
A crash closed 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A crash closed the 33 East at Best Street on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m., according to NITTEC, which added the scene was clear around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, a Channel 2 photojournalist saw a blue car being taken away on a...
Inverse
Are you ready for extreme snow?
It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm like the Buffalo area saw recently, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called “lake-effect snow,” and the lakes play a crucial role....
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Buffalo police locate missing teen
Update: Ahmed has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Iltahil Ahmed may be on the East Side of Buffalo. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.
wbtai.com
Thanksgiving Day News Brief
A 13-year-old Batavia girl – missing for nearly a week – has been located and she is safe. Batavia Police tell WBTA that Jaylynn Alvord was last seen a week ago today and police had considered her a runaway. In a statement issued late yesterday police said the...
WKBW-TV
As feet of snow fell, the Warehouse restaurant in Hamburg fed stranded travelers
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers showed their "Buffalo Strong" spirit during the massive lake-effect snow storm last week - and one restaurant went above and beyond to feed stranded travelers and make sure everyone stayed warm. The owners of The Original Warehouse on Milestrip Road in Hamburg...
