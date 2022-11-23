ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Police say investigators in University of Idaho quadruple homicide have looked at more than 1,000 tips but still no suspect

erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Idaho murders: Neighbour hits out at Reddit sleuths who claimed his media appearances were suspicious

A neighbour of the four Idaho murder victims has blasted internet sleuths who claimed that his media appearances were suspicious.In a recent interview, Jeremy Reagan, a third-year law student from the Idaho University, said he went to bed early the night the murders took place. However, Reddit sleuths are finding his statements suspicious.Mr Reagan addressed the online conspiracy theories about him and told Court TV on Tuesday that he “didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints ... whatever they need”.In an earlier interview with Fox News, Mr Reagan had said, “I went...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy