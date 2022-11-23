Read full article on original website
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
andthevalleyshook.com
Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M
The LSU Tigers will look to play for a great finish to the regualr season. They visit the Texas A&M Aggies. From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game. Today, we take a look...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
Texas A&M-LSU midnight yell moved up to 7 p.m. due to forecasted heavy rain, lightning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the final Fall football game of the 2022 season, Texas A&M has announced that midnight yell will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 due to forecasted heavy rain and lightning later in the evening. The Aggies are set to host...
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
theadvocate.com
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling
First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown football team Final Four-bound after overtime win over Mays
HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night. Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
NOLA.com
New LHSAA format sets up some new-look playoff matchups in high school football
The high school football playoffs look a little different this year. A new format created by the LHSAA during the summer has created some unique playoff pairings, with schools from two different enrollment classifications facing each other for the same state championship. That is especially evident now as 13 local...
wbrz.com
Ball run, Battle of the Bands to kick off Bayou Classic weekend
NEW ORLEANS - The running of the football from Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome will mark the start of Bayou Classic Weekend. Friday's Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run, as it is formally labelled, starts at 5 a.m. in the Capital City. The Southern University Army ROTC, assisted by the Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official gameday ball across seven parishes on a run of more than 100 miles.
brproud.com
2 Baton Rouge seniors honored as National African American Recognition Scholars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two local teens are already making names for themselves, before leaving high school. “For me, it’s more driven and just natural born. I’ve always wanted to be as good as I can possibly be,” The Dunham School senior Kari Johnson said.
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you
NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
kadn.com
Stormy Tonight and Again Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms have developed across Acadiana on this Thanksgiving afternoon, and we're going to hold onto the wet weather through this evening. And although we'll see a lull in activity for Black Friday, another round of steadier and heavier showers and storms are going to roll through the region Saturday.
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along interstate in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
I-10 near Baton Rouge ranks among deadliest roads in America for Thanksgiving car travel
Louisiana has the second-highest traffic fatality rate in the U.S. per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday period.
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations
Two Louisiana Men Cited for Multiple Game Bird Hunting Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that enforcement agents cited two persons on November 19 in Plaquemines Parish for alleged migratory game bird infractions. Agents cited Justin Roser, 29, of...
NOLA.com
What's the future for 'learning pods,' schools at center of Iberville charter controversy?
State education leaders will soon decide how much leeway public schools should have to expand beyond their main campus and establish learning pods — small satellite campuses where children learn in small groups. A key dispute is whether schools interested in operating pods should have to obtain approval in...
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
theadvocate.com
Early voting opens Saturday for Dec. 10 election; here's the Baton Rouge-area ballot
Early voting begins Saturday for the 2022 Louisiana general election, including runoffs for races not decided in the Nov. 8 primary. Regular voting will occur Saturday, Dec. 10. The ballot includes three statewide ballot issues and a regional runoff for a Public Service Commission seat. All parishes in the Baton...
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
