Baton Rouge, LA

andthevalleyshook.com

Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers will look to play for a great finish to the regualr season. They visit the Texas A&M Aggies. From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game. Today, we take a look...
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans

Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theadvocate.com

Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling

First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
GRAMBLING, LA
Henry County Daily Herald

Dutchtown football team Final Four-bound after overtime win over Mays

HAMPTON – Coach Niketa Battle’s Dutchtown Bulldogs pulled out an exciting 40-34 overtime win against Mays, the team he previously coached, in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals Friday night. Dutchtown will travel to Ware County for the AAAAA semifinals on Friday, Dec. 2.
GEISMAR, LA
wbrz.com

Ball run, Battle of the Bands to kick off Bayou Classic weekend

NEW ORLEANS - The running of the football from Baton Rouge to the Caesars Superdome will mark the start of Bayou Classic Weekend. Friday's Bayou Classic Motivational Gameday Ball Run, as it is formally labelled, starts at 5 a.m. in the Capital City. The Southern University Army ROTC, assisted by the Southern Navy and Grambling State University ROTC programs, will carry the official gameday ball across seven parishes on a run of more than 100 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Stormy Tonight and Again Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across Acadiana on this Thanksgiving afternoon, and we're going to hold onto the wet weather through this evening. And although we'll see a lull in activity for Black Friday, another round of steadier and heavier showers and storms are going to roll through the region Saturday.
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

1 shot to death, 2 hurt in Baton Rouge Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One man was killed and two others were injured in a Wednesday night shooting at an apartment, the sheriff’s office confirmed Thursday. Deputies responded to the apartment after 9 p.m. where three men were found shot. One victim was found dead at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA

