Columbia County, NY

Ranger partakes in Smokey Bear fire safety event in Columbia County

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNp2e_0jLDOisU00

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Forest Rangers took part in a Smokey Bear Event at the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Museum of firefighting on Saturday. The goal of the event was to warn of the dangers of fire and teach about fire safety.

Ranger Gullen participated in the event, to which hundreds of people stopped by to discuss and learn about fire safety.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

