Ranger partakes in Smokey Bear fire safety event in Columbia County
HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Forest Rangers took part in a Smokey Bear Event at the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) Museum of firefighting on Saturday. The goal of the event was to warn of the dangers of fire and teach about fire safety.
Ranger Gullen participated in the event, to which hundreds of people stopped by to discuss and learn about fire safety.
