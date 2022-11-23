ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reuters

COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
AFP

Half of world's democracies in decline: report

Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
Reuters

EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal - Von Der Leyen

AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy