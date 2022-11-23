Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Related
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
The bodies-in-suitcase suspect appears in a New Zealand court
A woman who was extradited from South Korea this week after the bodies of her two children were found in abandoned suitcases made her first court appearance in New Zealand on Wednesday.
Brussels proposes plan to confiscate frozen Russian assets
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said proposed a plan to confiscate Russian assets that have been frozen to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war live: fresh missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenskiy says Russians ‘planning something in the south’
Strikes damaged gas distribution point, says Zaporizhzhia official; Ukrainian president says ‘we are holding out and do not allow the enemy to fulfil their intentions’
ABC article defamed commando by naming him and running ‘huge colour photo’, court told
Heston Russell’s lawyer tells federal court readers were given ‘impression’ he was responsible for shooting an unarmed prisoner in Afghanistan
COVID protests escalate in Guangzhou as China lockdown anger boils
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - People in the Chinese manufacturing hub of Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night, online videos showed, the latest in a string of protests that escalated over the weekend over stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.
US rail unions decry Biden’s proposal to impose settlement through Congress
Workers could be prevented by congressional decree from striking over paid sick leave and quality-of-life issues
Half of world's democracies in decline: report
Half the world's democratic countries are experiencing an erosion of democracy, intensified by war in Ukraine and economic crisis, an international think tank said in a report on Wednesday. "We're seeing extraordinarily severe headwinds for democracy now, intensified by the political fallout from the economic crisis that started with the pandemic and the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine", International IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora told AFP. "It might be that the credibility of elections is challenged.
EU seeks to set up Russian war crimes tribunal - Von Der Leyen
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Wednesday.
UK faces ‘bleak winter’ as food prices soar; China’s slowdown deepens – business live
UK fresh food prices are climbing at a record pace, while China’s factory downturn has accelerated as Covid-19 hits its economy
China vows crackdown on 'hostile forces' as public tests Xi
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces."
Migrants died constructing World Cup stadiums. Search our database of worker deaths.
Migrant workers were exploited and died for Qatar's World Cup. See our database of worker deaths.
The UK reined in Rupert Murdoch. Why can’t we stop Vincent Bolloré in France?
The Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, adopted by France in 1789 to enshrine the principles of the French Revolution, noted that “the free communication of thoughts and of opinions is one of the most precious rights of man: any citizen thus may speak, write, print freely”.
Comments / 0