Tree Hugger
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm
More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
27 First News
Carlos A. Valentin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Carlos A. Valentin will be held Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Valentin departed this life Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital cancels surgeries, diverts EMS
"We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community," reads a statement.
Local tavern offering free Thanksgiving meals
The Brickhouse Tavern on Midlothian Boulevard across from Schwebel's will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner starting at 4:30 p.m.
Toddlers found alone outside Ohio daycare
Two 1 to 2-year-old kids are safe after being found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves Tuesday.
Absent victim prompts request to drop charges
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking to dismiss charges of felonious assault against a Youngstown man because the victim refuses to show up in court.
Streetsboro teen who died by suicide was sextortion victim, family says
Tamia and Timothy Woods said they want children to be able to talk openly with their parents when they're in crisis. They also want parents to know the circumstances of their son's death, so they can protect their children from the predators targeting teens online — like those who targeted their son before his death.
Body of missing Ohio man found buried in field
The body of a missing Cleveland man was found buried in a field over the weekend.
27 First News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
