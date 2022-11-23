ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
3 Hurt in Mills County Crash

(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
Man charged with kidnapping in case of missing woman, Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant for Aldrick Scott in relation to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen. A criminal complaint charges 47-year-old Aldrick Scott with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony. The complaint alleges Scott kidnapped Allen, 43, on Nov. 20. Allen...
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
One dead in Cass County single-vehicle accident

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — One person died in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, around 12:29 a.m. a 53-year-old male was driving a semi east in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 70. The driver struck the bridge pillar at exit 70. The driver passed […]
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder. Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Harlan) The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports seven arrests from November 4 to November 11. On November 4, Thomas William Holzer Jr, age 40, Harlan, IA was arrested on an active Shelby County Warrant. Holzer was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Controlled Substance Violation, Person Ineligible to Carry Dangerous Weapons, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests

(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
