edglentoday.com
Groundbreaking to Mark Official Start of Construction for State-of-the-Art East Fire Station
EDWARDSVILLE – City officials are happy to announce a groundbreaking will take place this month for the East Fire Station, a state-of-the-art facility that will enhance the City’s ability to serve and protect residents for years to come. The groundbreaking will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary to rural Vernon home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home where no one had been living recently. Deputies say they were called to the residence on Farthing Road in rural Vernon when a door was discovered kicked in early Friday morning. A large screen TV, children, and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College awarded $65,355 Literacy Grant
Secretary of State Jessie White has awarded over $ 5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants across the state, including $65,355 to Kaskaskia College. White says there an estimated two-million Illinois residents who need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. The funding will help fund 108 programs statewide. Other area programs receiving funding were $50,000 to the Southtown Youth Program Center in Mt. Vernon and $75,500 to the Illinois Eastern Community College in Fairfield.
southernillinoisnow.com
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School Sterling Dinner raises $186,779
Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School held its annual Sterling Evening dinner and auction last month netting $186,779 to support the continued operation of the school. This was the first time the auction was held during the school year since the onset of the COVID pandemic. More than 300 people...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
WAND TV
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
southernillinoisnow.com
Keep Salem Beautiful to once again recycle old Christmas light strands
Keep Salem Beautiful will continue its program to collect old strings of Christmas Lights for recycling. Recycling Containers are available at Salem IGA and Salem Rural King. You may dispose of any no longer light strands through January 11th.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
wgel.com
A December To Remember In Pocahontas!
This Saturday, December 3, is the second annual December to Remember Holiday Home tour in Pocahontas!. WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin will be there, broadcasting live from the Strand Theatre from 10 AM to noon. Stop by and register for the Cash Call, Secret Word, and Wheel of Meat!. Santa will...
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Poplar Place serves record 875 meals for Thanksgiving
The Poplar Place served a record 875 meals for Thanksgiving. The program was open to anyone. The meals were prepared by 50 volunteers. 40 turkeys and 20 hams were prepared to feed those who sought home-delivered meals as well as for pickup or to eat at the Poplar Place. This was the 18th year of the program.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/29 – Alva ‘Butch’ V. Shehorn
Alva “Butch” V. Shehorn, 76, of Texico, Illinois, passed away at 2:44 AM on November 26, 2022, at Carbondale Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois. He was born on June 22, 1946, in Nason to the late James and Sarah Shehorn (Carlton). Alva married Francine Shehorn (Lowery) on August 29, 1969. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage.
Officers shoot suspect in Litchfield Thursday morning
An officer with the Litchfield Police Department shot a person Thursday in the parking lot of a local credit union.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
WAND TV
ISP investigating shooting by officers in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police is investigating a shooting by officers in Litchfield. According to a release, ISP, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police Department officers responded to a call of a person with a gun. Officers arrived to the Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10 a.m. on Thursday where they located the suspect in the parking lot.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Wildcats Open Season Today Versus Lawrenceville, Centralia & Patoka/Odin Continue Tournament Action
Wildcats Open Season At Capital Classic Today At 12:30. The Salem Wildcats tip off their season today as they open from the Lawrence County Capital Classic at 12:30 against the hosts. It will be the 2nd game of the day following Red Hill and Olney at 11. Later tonight, Olney takes on Fairfield at 6pm and Mount Carmel plays Lawrenceville at 7:30. The Wildcats return to action tomorrow afternoon at 12:30 against Mount Carmel and will play a trophy game that evening at either 4:30, 6 or 7:30. All Salem Wildcat games can be heard on 100.1 FM and WJBDradio.com.
