Buffalo, NY

WETM

AP source: Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled Miller out of next week’s...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Reports: Bills’ Von Miller did not tear ACL, but will still miss time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills star pass rusher Von Miller left Thursday’s game against the Lions after suffering a right knee injury in the second quarter. He was ruled out for the game shortly after being taken to the locker room on a cart, raising concerns that the injury could keep him for the remainder of the season.
WETM

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday.
DETROIT, MI

