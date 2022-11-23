Marion County Board approves Laborer’s contract and picks up health insurance increase for employees

Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Coles County business owner sentenced to six months in prison for tax fraud
URBANA, Ill. – A Charleston man was sentenced on November 21, 2022, to six months of imprisonment for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. According to the States Attorney, on June 7, 2021, Fisher pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the IRS.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigates burglary to rural Vernon home
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home where no one had been living recently. Deputies say they were called to the residence on Farthing Road in rural Vernon when a door was discovered kicked in early Friday morning. A large screen TV, children, and...
southernillinoisnow.com
Kaskaskia College awarded $65,355 Literacy Grant
Secretary of State Jessie White has awarded over $ 5.6 million in Adult Literacy Grants across the state, including $65,355 to Kaskaskia College. White says there an estimated two-million Illinois residents who need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction. The funding will help fund 108 programs statewide. Other area programs receiving funding were $50,000 to the Southtown Youth Program Center in Mt. Vernon and $75,500 to the Illinois Eastern Community College in Fairfield.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
okawvilletimes.com
Felony Charges After High Speed Pursuit Through County
An Oak Park man is facing multiple charges following a high-speed pursuit across multiple counties last Wednesday. Tyrance Pickens-Hill, 26, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after fleeing from Centralia through Nashville and into Perry County in the early morning hours. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Magic 95.1
Illinois State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Litchfield
Litchfield, IL. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting. On Thursday, November 24th just after 10am ISP and officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, and the Litchfield Police Department responded to a call of a person with a gun. Officers located the suspect in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two sentenced to prison in Marion County Court
Two Centralia residents were sentenced to prison after entering negotiated pleas in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 29-year-old Dereck Woods of East 16th was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. The sentence will be served consecutive to a nine year prison term handed down in Clinton County Court for residential burglary. As part of the plea, all other charges pending against Woods were dismissed.
southernillinoisnow.com
Poplar Place serves record 875 meals for Thanksgiving
The Poplar Place served a record 875 meals for Thanksgiving. The program was open to anyone. The meals were prepared by 50 volunteers. 40 turkeys and 20 hams were prepared to feed those who sought home-delivered meals as well as for pickup or to eat at the Poplar Place. This was the 18th year of the program.
wgel.com
Mulberry Grove Man Killed In Three Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police arrest three when breaking up large fight at Library Apartments
Centralia Police say they arrested three people when breaking up a large fight at the Library Apartments on South Sycamore Street early Friday morning. 23-year-old Miquel Esteban of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested for aggravated battery to a pregnant person. A person who tried to prevent his arrest, 19-year-old Carlos Rameriez of West 13th, was arrested for aggravated battery to a police officer after allegedly striking an officer with a closed fist. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail.
KFVS12
“Major” crash reported on northbound I-57 in Jefferson County, Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if they are traveling on Interstate 57 toward Mount Vernon. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a “major” crash has been reported on I-57 northbound at the 91 milepost. This is south of Mount...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 24th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 35-year-old Lake Station, Indiana man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl said they had received notification that John Cox may be in the area and when an officer saw a vehicle and license plates that matched the wanted information Cox was taken into custody without incident at a gas pump at a Westside convenience store. Cox is also being held for questioning by Indiana authorities.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/03 – Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess
Iva V. Niehaus, Jett, Burgess passed from this life on Friday, November 25, 2022, in St. Louis, MO at her daughter’s home with family by her side. She was born in rural St. Peter, IL. October 1, 1929, to Louis and Alma (Wachholz) Niehaus who was one of nine siblings. Raised in St. Peter, IL until the age of fourteen at which time she moved to Salem for work.
southernillinoisnow.com
Keep Salem Beautiful to once again recycle old Christmas light strands
Keep Salem Beautiful will continue its program to collect old strings of Christmas Lights for recycling. Recycling Containers are available at Salem IGA and Salem Rural King. You may dispose of any no longer light strands through January 11th.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two car-deer crashes with minor injuries reported Wednesday night
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports two car-deer crashes Wednesday night and early Thursday morning resulted in airbag deployment and minor injuries. The first crash occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near CJ Heck Road where a car driven by 74-year-old Robert Holst of Cedar Creek in Centralia struck a deer. He was checked on the scene by United Medical Response and refused hospital treatment. The crash occurred at 8:15 Wednesday night.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Historical Museum seeking antique Christmas decorations
The Salem Historical Museum is seeking antique Christmas decorations to display during the holiday season. If you have antique ornaments, decorations, Christmas posters or other items you are encouraged to drop them off at the museum when it is open Saturday mornings from nine to noon. You may also e-mail Historical Commission member Luke Purcell at lukem.purcell@gmail.com. Arrangements can then be made to pickup or drop off the items.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/28 – Gary G. Moore
Gary G. Moore, age 70 of Salem, passed away on November 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
Comments / 1