UFC lightweight Jalin Turner’s stock never has been higher, but that might be making one of the more difficult periods of his career even more frustrating. “Man, honestly, dude, this sh*t is eating away at me, bro,” Turner recently told MMA Junkie. “I want to train so bad. That’s all I want to do is train, stay relevant, get in the mix. You know what I mean? Keep progressing and learning. I watch all these fights, all these lightweight fights. I know I can beat these guys. Obviously, of course, I’m not going to beat them sitting on my ass on the couch playing ‘Call of Duty’ all day.”

1 DAY AGO