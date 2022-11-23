NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak went toe-to-toe with Randy Bullock during the offseason. Now, Shudak finally gets to show off his leg in an NFL game. Saturday, the Tennessee Titans downgraded Bullock from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Shudak, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active roster, which means he will be the one who handles all of the kickoffs and placekicks against the Bengals.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO