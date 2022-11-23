Read full article on original website
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR
The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected.
Tri-City Herald
3 Observations on Jaguars Claiming Darrell Henderson
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a much-needed addition earlier this week, claiming former Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson after he was surprisingly waived. Henderson has appeared in 50 career games (28 starts) from 2019-22, all with the Rams. The fourth-year running back has rushed 396 times for 1,742 yards and 13 TDs, including a career-high 688 yards in 2021. He scored eight TDs in 2021 – five rushing and three receiving.
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6 entering a primetime game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers won 27-13 to kick off their famous six-game running of the table. Entering a Sunday night clash at Philadelphia, the Packers are in a similarly desperate position with a 4-7 record and six games to go.
Tri-City Herald
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Tri-City Herald
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
Tri-City Herald
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Tri-City Herald
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Questions and Game Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) will have one of their toughest tests at home all season this Sunday, hosting former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below. 1) Can...
Tri-City Herald
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Suspends Packers Rookie Sean Rhyan
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Suspended by the NFL on Friday, Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan’s season has gone from bad to worse. Or, perhaps, from bad to over. The league suspended Rhyan for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. According to the league, Rhyan is eligible to return to the 53-man roster on Monday, Jan. 9. That’s the day after the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions.
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons ‘Punched’ Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to ‘Dirty Play’
FRISCO - A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Tri-City Herald
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie Kicker Gets His Chance
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak went toe-to-toe with Randy Bullock during the offseason. Now, Shudak finally gets to show off his leg in an NFL game. Saturday, the Tennessee Titans downgraded Bullock from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Shudak, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active roster, which means he will be the one who handles all of the kickoffs and placekicks against the Bengals.
Tri-City Herald
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
Tri-City Herald
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
Tri-City Herald
What Lane Kiffin told Ole Miss about his interest in Auburn, per report
Lane Kiffin has made his position on the Auburn head coaching position clear, telling Ole Miss he's not interested and intends to stay with the Rebels instead, according to ESPN reporter Chris Low. Kiffin has "reiterated" his intention to stay with the Rebels program for the foreseeable future. "Lane Kiffin...
Tri-City Herald
Watch The Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Put The Clamps On Bradley Beal On Final Play
The night belonged to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, who had 38 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory against the Washington Wizards. But Caleb Martin helped close the game. After hitting two late free throws, he had an impressive defensive sequence on Wizards star Bradley Beal on the last player.
