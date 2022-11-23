Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer

Thanks for signing up!

BUCYRUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town.

BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 block of East Charles Street. Wireman later told other officers that he saw the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Davidson, drive by with a silver motorcycle helmet on his head, a rifle in his lap and his rear window blown out, and began following him.

The video of the tense encounter, which has been edited for clarity and to cover obscene language and visuals, is below.

When Wireman turned his car’s lights on, kept following and ultimately stopped Davidson’s car, the video showed the suspect turned around and opened fire from inside. Later in the bodycam video, Davidson claimed to Wireman and other police that he was aiming at the officer’s car tires.

The Bucyrus Police Department confirmed that Wireman returned fire after Davidson shot twice. Both he and Wireman affirmed in the bodycam video that when Wireman shot back, he hit Davidson’s helmet and knocked it off of his head.

“Not the first person to try to kill me this year,” Wireman said while placing Davidson in handcuffs.

“You’re a better shot than me,” Davidson said to Wireman.

A still from the body camera video shows Jacob Davidson being arrested after the shooting. (Courtesy Photo/Bucyrus Police Department)

Neither Wireman, Davidson nor anyone else in the area was hurt during the incident. While being arrested, Davidson claimed he was a Marine veteran and, later in the video, said he was “just upholding the Constitution.” BPD said investigators found two rifles, accompanying magazines, ammunition, and Davidson’s helmet when they searched his car.

Davidson is a person of interest in a separate, unrelated shooting in Morrow County, according to BPD. In the video, he denied involvement in that incident when officers asked him. The department confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting involving Wireman.

