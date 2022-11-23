ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Video shows shootout during Ohio traffic stop between man and officer

By Mark Feuerborn
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztzAC_0jLDKUKM00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

BUCYRUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Videos released by the Bucyrus Police Department show the tense moments when a man and an officer opened fire on each other during a traffic stop in the town.

BPD released dashcam and bodycam video recorded by Officer Devin Wireman when he conducted a traffic stop Nov. 11 in the 100 block of East Charles Street. Wireman later told other officers that he saw the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Davidson, drive by with a silver motorcycle helmet on his head, a rifle in his lap and his rear window blown out, and began following him.

George Wagner IV spared from death penalty in Rhoden massacre trial

The video of the tense encounter, which has been edited for clarity and to cover obscene language and visuals, is below.

When Wireman turned his car’s lights on, kept following and ultimately stopped Davidson’s car, the video showed the suspect turned around and opened fire from inside. Later in the bodycam video, Davidson claimed to Wireman and other police that he was aiming at the officer’s car tires.

The Bucyrus Police Department confirmed that Wireman returned fire after Davidson shot twice. Both he and Wireman affirmed in the bodycam video that when Wireman shot back, he hit Davidson’s helmet and knocked it off of his head.

Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting outside Ohio Sheetz

“Not the first person to try to kill me this year,” Wireman said while placing Davidson in handcuffs.

“You’re a better shot than me,” Davidson said to Wireman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPmGL_0jLDKUKM00
A still from the body camera video shows Jacob Davidson being arrested after the shooting. (Courtesy Photo/Bucyrus Police Department)

Neither Wireman, Davidson nor anyone else in the area was hurt during the incident. While being arrested, Davidson claimed he was a Marine veteran and, later in the video, said he was “just upholding the Constitution.” BPD said investigators found two rifles, accompanying magazines, ammunition, and Davidson’s helmet when they searched his car.

Davidson is a person of interest in a separate, unrelated shooting in Morrow County, according to BPD. In the video, he denied involvement in that incident when officers asked him. The department confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into the shooting involving Wireman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 17

Related
WHIZ

Shooting Suspect Arrested in Muskingum Co.

Licking County authorities are investigating a shooting Thursday night. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said they were alerted around 10pm that the suspect involved may be in the county. The sheriff reports that the suspect was taken into custody while walking along State Route 586 around 3am Friday near Canal...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for stealing car in Oberlin, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oberlin police are looking for the man accused of stealing a car last Thursday from a local business. The theft happened on Nov. 17 at 2:10 p.m. at the Oberlin Certified Oil, according to a department Facebook post. Police said the man stole a 2011 gold...
OBERLIN, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Body found in Ohio creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced the person dead at 12:53 p.m. Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
huroninsider.com

Two dead after truck crashes into building

SANDUSKY – Two men were killed Wednesday morning after a truck they were in crashed into a building. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 1991 Ford F-250, which was driven by Roger Ward, 55, of Sandusky, was driving eastbound on Meigs Street at First Street. The truck drove off the left side of the road and struck the side of a building.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Single vehicle crash near Lima leaves 1 dead

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Cincinnati man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle traveled off Interstate-75 and struck a bridge overpass support. According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 12:26 p.m. Police say a 2013 Volvo semi driven by Thomas J. Sajna, 50, was southbound on I-75 and went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge support at the Hanthorn Road overpass. Sajna was transported from the scene by Perry Township EMS but was later pronounced deceased at Memorial Health System.
LIMA, OH
richlandsource.com

Canton man killed in 3-vehicle crash on I-71 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD -- A Canton man was killed Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 71 in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton, was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, authorities stated.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man charged with manslaughter in drug-related death

LIMA — A Lima man has been indicted by an Allen County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a drug death earlier this year. Shane Conrad, 34, of Lima, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
LIMA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

36K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy