The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Phoenix, Arizona If You're LGBTQ+
Phoenix, Arizona, is a booming metropolis and the fifth most populated city in America. Here are the top LGBTG+-friendly neighborhoods in the Valley of the Sun.
azbigmedia.com
Only 22.5% on Phoenix homes are affordable for average family
Only two metropolitan areas in Arizona had more affordable housing than the nation in the third quarter 2022. Nationally, just 42.2% of new and existing homes sold in the third quarter were affordable to a family earning the U.S. median income. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index latest release on November 10 indicated that affordability had fallen to its lowest level in more than 10 years. Arizona metropolitan areas experienced the lowest percentage of affordable homes since the current series began (in 2012). The share of homes affordable to those earning the median family income for their areas in Arizona were: 50.1% in Sierra Vista, 45.7% in Lake Havasu City-Kingman, 40.2% in Tucson, 38.9% in Yuma, 28.0% in Prescott Valley-Prescott, 22.5% in Phoenix, and 20.5% in Flagstaff.
East Valley Tribune
Building trades seek youth to fill jobs
Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Cannabis Community Has Upcoming Industry Events
AZ Cannafriends, an Arizona-based cannabis community, is hosting monthly networking events in Phoenix and Tucson that are open to the general public. The community is focused on supporting the state’s medical and recreational cannabis industries and has a “goal of helping to connect patients to new brands, brands to new potential employees, and everyone to new friends.”
SignalsAZ
City of Phoenix Announces Electric Light Parade
The lights and sounds of the APS Electric Light Parade are returning this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 3. The City of Phoenix is excited to announce Super Bowl LVII official mascot Spike as Grand Marshal for the 35th annual parade. Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) and the City of...
ksl.com
Navajo Nation reports possible recruitment scam for off-reservation treatment facilities
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Navajo Police Department has issued a warning to tribal members about a possible scam in which recruiters approach residents from the Navajo Nation to convince them to live in group homes. The department said it is aware of individuals, typically in vans or SUVs, recruiting...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2 adults found dead in car near Goodyear, MCSO said
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found in a car west of Goodyear. The two adults were found deceased Friday morning in a car parked near MC-85 and Cotton Lane, deputies said. MCSO has...
Phoenix New Times
5 Events to Elevate Your Danksgiving in Metro Phoenix
The Danksgiving holiday is ever-evolving for Phoenix cannabis enthusiasts. For some, it's a fun wordplay to describe smoking out on the big holiday. Others lean into it and infuse their Thanksgiving feast with cannabis in all sorts of creative ways. For the cannabis industry, Danksgiving reigns green. Green Wednesday —...
luxury-houses.net
Rove House, Stunning Renovation Project in Arizona by The Ranch Mine
Rove House designed by The Ranch Mine, turns a “Dark and cramped with low ceilings” home into a stunning house with outdoor living connection. The architects focused the redesign to provide a new, indoor/ outdoor living area with ample natural light. Also, adding spaces that were lacking to accommodate their growing family, and reconfiguring the original home to make the most of the existing space.
Popular Chain Restaurant Closed After 8 Years
A popular burger and beer restaurant has closed.Photo byEdward Franklin/UnsplashonUnsplash. There is now one fewer destinations to go to for a cool, refreshing beer in metro Phoenix. A popular restaurant and beer chain that sprung out of Tampa, Florida, and opened up in Mesa eight years ago has closed its doors for good. However, it doesn’t mark the end of the brand’s presence in the Valley.
East Valley Tribune
Phoenix Rising relocating stadium from Wild Horse
Phoenix City Council last week unanimously approved a lease of about 10 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport land to Phoenix Rising FC for construction of a temporary stadium. The team gave no reason why it is leaving the stadium it built just within the last 18 months on...
azbigmedia.com
20 years in: A look at how Michael Crow has transformed ASU
As a child in the late 1960s, Michael Crow grasped the deep divide between the TV images of men bouncing on the moon and the struggles of the working-class families in his community. “And my brain, even as a middle school and early high school student at that time, clicked...
AZFamily
True Crime Arizona Podcast: A Phoenix Family Massacre
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On November 16th 2022, the Hudgens family of five was found dead inside their Phoenix home. Wife Marla Hudgens, her 3-year-old son Christopher, and her 6-month-old twin girls Faye and Gwen were all found with trauma on their bodies, and her husband Jasen Hudgens was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Police believe Jasen killed his family before taking his own life. Time may have been ticking down to the house exploding, because first responders found a disconnected gas line in the home with propane tanks on the property. The Hudgens family seemingly had everything going for them: Beautiful kids, successful careers, and a lot of community involvement. The question is: What went wrong?
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Meaning behind the massive teapot built into SR 51 freeway
PHOENIX — It's bright blue, massive and it is made of concrete — and it's full of Arizona history!. The massive teapot handle built into the barrier wall of State Route 51 in Phoenix is just part of an Arizona Hidden Gem. This one is an invitation to...
fabulousarizona.com
Arizona Holiday Events 2022
From time-honored traditions to inaugural celebrations, check out the most festive holiday events in Arizona, where all is merry and bright. Now through Dec. 24: Santa Experiences at Scottsdale Fashion Square. From a series of special Santa experiences and family-friendly events–many of which raise funds for local nonprofits–there’s plenty to...
AZFamily
Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations
Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take out a $60,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for the Scottsdale business. Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 16,...
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
