5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
South Florida lays to rest slain UVA football player D'Sean Perry
MIAMI – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry were killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus full of students returning home from a class field trip.Perry was a Miami native.Two other students were also injured. The gunman, a fellow student, is currently behind bars on a number of charges including murder and attempted murder.Today is Perry's funeral.
caneswarning.com
CFB expert examines Miami football transfer portal shopping list
The Miami football team has already lost six players to the transfer portal and could see that number at least double whenever its season ends. Clint Brewster of 247 Sports created a “Transfer Portal Shopping List: Positions Power 5 teams need to improve this offseason”. Expect Mario Cristobal and...
FanSided
Miami football losing Jalen Harrell to tranfer portal was inevitable
Defensive back Jalen Harrell entered the transfer portal. Harrell is the fifth Miami football player in just over a week to announce his intention to transfer. The decision by Harrell seemed inevitable with limited playing time in his Miami career. Harrell appeared in seven games from 2020-2021 with four tackles.
FanSided
Miami football reportedly has $5 million for transfer portal
Tony Pauline of The Pro Football Network reported on Wednesday “The Miami Hurricanes reportedly have a $5 million NIL arsenal which they will use to attract top players who enter the transfer portal.” Mario Cristobal and the Miami football program are expected to deeply enter the transfer portal during the 2023 off-season.
American Heritage rallies past Cardinal Gibbons for regional crown
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – As if playing for the Class 2M-Region 3 title wasn’t incentive enough, the storyline also included two bitter rivals and some of the best individual talent in the state of Florida. American Heritage and Cardinal Gibbons have a long history of playing meaningful and emotional ...
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead defeats Dr. Krop to advance in the playoffs - Next up, Miramar
He Homestead Senior High School football team continues to march through the playoffs. The Broncos defeated Dr. Krop 35-12 in the second round of the playoffs and played very well. Joshua Townsend threw touchdown passes to Cortez Mills and. Richard Dandridge. Dandridge caught a pass to score on a conversion....
ncataggies.com
Miami Ends A&T's Three-Game Winning Streak
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – North Carolina A&T's Jazmin Harris scored 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting from the field, and Maleia Bracone added 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting. But it was not enough to slow down the University of Miami on Friday as the Aggies endured a 97-54 loss to the Hurricanes in women's basketball non-conference action at the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament inside the Watsco Center.
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
southbeachtopchefs.com
E11EVEN Miami and The Restaurant People bring a New Culinary Experience to Miami with Giselle
The excitement builds as The Restaurant People (TRP) and E11EVEN Miami announce their upcoming project, Giselle. The team behind the famous ultraclub E11EVEN Miami and the premier restaurant management group, The Restaurant People (TRP), are joining forces to bring an exciting new world-class culinary experience to the city of Miami with Giselle. Situated on the rooftop of E11EVEN Miami, in the heart of Downtown’s Arts and Entertainment District, Giselle Miami is set to debut in early 2023.
Fort Lauderdale, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
cohaitungchi.com
10+ Things to Do in Miami Besides Party – You'll Forget All About the Nightlife
If you’re planning a trip to Miami, you’re probably looking forward to the nightlife in one of America’s most vibrant cities. And why wouldn’t you? South Beach is known far and wide for its club scene, and there is no shortage of fun to be had mingling well into the morning hours with beautiful people while great music plays in the background. At the same time, however, there is much more to Miami than just the bars and nightclubs. There’s something there for everyone, regardless of what you might be interested in. While it’s probably impossible to count all the things to do in Miami besides party, we’ve put together a list of attractions you should definitely check out, including…
Homestead, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WSVN-TV
Record Heat Possible this Weekend
It’s been a warm and humid past couple days and the summer-like weather does continue this weekend thanks to an area of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere centered over South Florida. This upper high will allow for temperatures to near to reach record highs today and tomorrow. In Miami, today’s forecast high of 86F would tie the current record of 86F set back in 1979. Fort Lauderdale and Key West will likely remain short of reaching today’s records.
Essence
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week
Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burgers and fries on a white platePhoto byPhoto by Jiroe (Matia Rengel) on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
stpetecatalyst.com
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
