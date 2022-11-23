Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God
Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons to Worry
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6 entering a primetime game at the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers won 27-13 to kick off their famous six-game running of the table. Entering a Sunday night clash at Philadelphia, the Packers are in a similarly desperate position with a 4-7 record and six games to go.
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja’Marr Chase
NASHVILLE — Ja'Marr Chase isn't expected to play on Sunday against the Titans according to multiple reports, despite returning to practice this week. The 22-year-old is still recovering from a hip injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 7. Most expected Chase to return this week, especially after...
Micah Parsons ‘Punched’ Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to ‘Dirty Play’
FRISCO - A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that...
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
BREAKING: Lane Kiffin To Sign Contract Extension With Ole Miss, Per Report
OXFORD, Miss. — Reports on Friday indicate that head coach Lane Kiffin intends to sign a contract extension with the Ole Miss Rebels. Chris Low of ESPN was the first to report the news. After the Rebels' loss in the annual Egg Bowl to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, many...
Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Three Keys for Bears to Beat the Jets
The Bears' season is divided into two very distinct parts, one with six games before they played New England and then the last five. The overall results haven't differed greatly, but the styles of play have. Starting with the New England game, they began running their quarterback on planned plays...
OBJ Sets Visits with Bills, Cowboys and Giants - In What Order?
The Dallas Cowboys have garnered a lot of headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his planned visit with them. ... including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that he'd had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But along with all the noise, there are still multiple...
Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR
The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected.
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Rookie Kicker Gets His Chance
NASHVILLE – Caleb Shudak went toe-to-toe with Randy Bullock during the offseason. Now, Shudak finally gets to show off his leg in an NFL game. Saturday, the Tennessee Titans downgraded Bullock from “questionable” to “out” for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Shudak, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and added to the active roster, which means he will be the one who handles all of the kickoffs and placekicks against the Bengals.
Texans vs. Dolphins Week 12: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Houston Texans will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday for the first time since the Nov. 7, 2021 turnover-riddled game that helped define the seasons both teams were having last year. Both teams were mired in Deshaun Watson talks, on seven-game losing streaks, and had just one win between...
What Lane Kiffin told Ole Miss about his interest in Auburn, per report
Lane Kiffin has made his position on the Auburn head coaching position clear, telling Ole Miss he's not interested and intends to stay with the Rebels instead, according to ESPN reporter Chris Low. Kiffin has "reiterated" his intention to stay with the Rebels program for the foreseeable future. "Lane Kiffin...
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Game vs. Rams
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 injury report contains a laundry list of names, with some situations being more significant than others. For example, players such as linebacker Nick Bolton (hamstring) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are listed with respective injuries but were full participants throughout the week. The returns of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and offensive tackle Lucas Niang (knee) to practice also boded well for Kansas City on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Left guard Joe Thuney, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, returned on Friday.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107. -Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
