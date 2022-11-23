ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, OR

‘Customers are family’: Terra Casa urges people to shop local

By Emma Jerome, Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, there will be plenty of deals to help kick off the holiday shopping season. And small business owners hope they’re not lost in the fray.

Terra Casa , a home and garden store, in Damascus is not waiting for Small Business Saturday to get the deals going. Starting Friday, Terra Casa will be holding a three day sale where all its Christmas decorations will be discounted.

Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges

Owner Diana Helm says there’s something for everyone, whether it’s a gift for someone else or yourself.

“We hope everyone will support local business this holiday season and year round,” said Helm. “It puts the money right back in your community. I know it’s easy to buy online, but we are a total experience store.”

By employing people in the community, Helm says they’ve been able to connect with patrons and offer a shopping experience that big box stores can’t.

“We have customers that come in that are family to us,” said Helm. “We hug, we laugh, we cry together. It’s just a wonderful thing.”

Since opening 16 years ago, Terra Casa has expanded from selling outdoor pottery and gardening goods to also selling gifts, home decorations and furniture.

