Despite its price dropping 65% in 2022, Bitcoin has still produced a monster return since its creation. Nonetheless, it's imperative to be ready for the inevitable volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2 DAYS AGO