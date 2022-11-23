Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Doc Rivers Reveals PJ Tucker Suffered Injury vs. Magic
Injuries have been affecting the Philadelphia 76ers all throughout the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite being a depleted group with a handful of key players out of the mix due to recovery, or playing through an injury currently, the hits haven’t stopped coming to the Sixers. Going...
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Breaks Down All-Around Team Win Over Kings
The Boston Celtics were impressive all around the court Friday against the Sacramento Kings. Boston entered the tilt winners of 10 of its last 11 games and continued the good times Friday with a 122-104 win over the young Sacramento squad. The Kings entered the showdown averaging over 119 points but the Celtics held them to their fewest points of the 2022-23 season.
Lakers News: Richard Jefferson Identifies The Worst Misstep Of LeBron James’s Career
Your Los Angeles Lakers have stumbled to a 5-11 start thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. With LeBron James absent, L.A. has gone 3-2, though it seems he may return tonight. Recently on "NBA Today," ESPN panelist Richard Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-17, spoke out about what he believes may just be the 18-time All-Star forward's biggest misstep during a storied 20-year league career.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Friday Against the Washington Wizards
The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards for a second straight time on Friday 110-107. -Bam Adebayo continues to show critics he’s more than just a great defensive player. He had his best game of the season. He scored a season-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Adebayo has now scored in double-figures in all 18 games he played in this season.
Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks knock off Cavs 117-102
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game win streak by outscoring the Cavaliers...
BREAKING: Gordon Hayward’s Wife Provides Details Behind Shoulder Injury
During the Charlotte Hornets win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn Hayward took to Instagram to clarify Hayward's absence from the team. "He actually has a fractured scapula.... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game... everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise... I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things"
Montrezl Harrell Praises Paul Reed’s Selflessness
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have a primary backup behind the starting center Joel Embiid. Instead, Doc Rivers has utilized several prospects in the position depending on the situation. If the Sixers want to go with a small-ball lineup, they tend to shift PJ Tucker to the five. If Rivers...
Report: Saints to Activate Rookie Trevor Penning from IR
The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate rookie OT Trevor Penning from injured reserve for Week 12, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Penning was the second of two first-round picks for the Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 19th overall choice out of Northern Iowa and the fourth offensive tackle selected.
Falcons DT Jalen Dalton Listed as Doubtful vs. Commanders
After years of setbacks, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jalen Dalton finally appeared poised to get his chance to shine ... but he'll have to wait at least another week. Dealing with a toe injury, Dalton was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before being absent Thursday and Friday. Falcons coach...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Power L.A. To Another Win Over Spurs, 105-94
Your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves back in the winners' circle tonight, having vanquished the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 behind big games from stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The victory, L.A.'s first on the road all year, moves the club to a still-bad 6-11 record, which puts them 1.5 games ahead of the now 6-14 Spurs in the Western Conference standings.
Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play
The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh with the Broncos (3-7) entering Sunday’s game at...
Lakers News: Kevin Durant Excited For LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Longtime Scoring Record
As has been previously reported, at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James is set to break the all-time NBA regular season scoring record, to which former Lakers center, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has laid claim since 1984, when he surpassed the previous all-time regular season scorer, former Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain.
Will Cowboys Icon Deion Sanders Move to Coach at Colorado?
FRISCO - Deion Sanders, the iconic Dallas Cowboys star who has in a short time built a winning program at Jackson State, has an opportunity to make a big move. The Hall of Fame legend has recently hinted at his interest in advancing in his coaching career. And now Sanders has reportedly received an offer from the University Colorado to be its next coach …
Greg Newsome Ruled out Second Straight Game With Concussion
Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game this week when the Cleveland Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newsome did not practice this week as he remains in the concussion protocol. The injury happened in practice in an unfortunate event. The good news for the Browns is that this is the only injury designation for this game, everyone who can play will play.
Micah Parsons ‘Punched’ Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to ‘Dirty Play’
FRISCO - A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that...
Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad
The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
Bruins take down Canes for NHL record to start the season
The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks...
Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
