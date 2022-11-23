During the Charlotte Hornets win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gordon Hayward's wife Robyn Hayward took to Instagram to clarify Hayward's absence from the team. "He actually has a fractured scapula.... that they had him play with last game... that's why he couldn't move his arm up in the last game... everyone who knows Gordon knows he has one goal and that's to win and play the right way, he's the most truthful player/person you'd find. If he's not gonna play it's for something more than a bruise... I'm gonna stop there and not get into prior things"

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO