ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000

This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 25, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes firsts, 1st, and more firsts. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
SMITHFIELD, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Jamestown Press

Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility

The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state

(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Second suspect arrested in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery

The second suspect involved in an alleged gunpoint bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard has been arrested. According to a statement from the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office, Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday evening, According to the statement, Johnson, a Canterbury, New Hampshire-native, was stopped in his car by officers from the Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI and New Haven Police.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard

BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin  32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy