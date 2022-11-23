Read full article on original website
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in RI for $500,000
This week, the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three distinct properties in the range of $500,000. One is right by the waterfront, and another is located in Narragansett. And, if you need to get pricing on the value of your home - CLICK HERE. Listed by Jennifer...
ABC6.com
Thanksgiving meals distributed in Rhode Island despite inflation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — While inflation and homelessness continues to be an everyday issue people in the ocean state, finding ways to make sure everyone gets to eat a Thanksgiving meal. “It’s a wonderful feeling, we take it for granted that we have homes to go to , our...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 25, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes firsts, 1st, and more firsts. Now, we are expanding the list, the political perspectives, and we are going to a GoLocal team...
rimonthly.com
5 Spots in Rhode Island to Dine in an Outdoor Igloo
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated form a previous version posted in 2021. One positive thing the pandemic did for restaurants is to inspire and encourage all-season outdoor dining experiences just like in Scandinavian countries. There are several restaurants in Rhode Island that have brought back igloo dining for yet another winter season. Bring your own blanket and cozy on up while dining al fresco in a cozy igloo in Newport, Providence, Cranston, East Greenwich, Smithfield and more. The igloos are lit up, most are heated, and all are sanitized after each use for guests to enjoy.
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from us here at The Saltwater Edge! Tautog fishing remains the best thing going. There seems to be no end to double-digit fish! White leggers on heavy jigs have been the key to success. Patience pays off right now, let that bite build and you’ll be catching some truly great fish.
ABC6.com
5 Rhode Island compassionate centers given recreational licenses for Dec. 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Less than 10 days from the first recreational marijuana sale in Rhode Island, multiple compassion centers from across the state received state approval to begin recreation sale next week. The five compassion centers include:. Aura of Rhode Island in Central Falls. Thomas C. Slater Center...
Jamestown Press
Bridges to be studied for suicide barrier feasibility
The board of directors for the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority approved a task order to study the feasibility of suicide barriers on the Jamestown Verrazzano and Mount Hope bridges. The task order from the British multinational engineering company Atkins is expected to cost roughly $1 million. Melissa Cotta,...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Turnto10.com
Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange warms hundreds of bodies and hearts with free coats
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Buy Nothing Day Coat Exchange gave out free coats Friday morning after weeks of collecting coats and winter clothing. Volunteers gathered on the south lawn of the Rhode Island State House for about five hours as hundreds gathered for what some call the most gratifying day of the year.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
2 local malls look to fix their style amid change in shoppers’ habits
This week is a big week for retailers with Black Friday shopping, and 12 News has learned at least two local shopping spots could be on the verge of a mall makeover.
Christmas tree farmer: Impacts of drought will be felt for years
This summer's drought conditions hit local farmers hard, prompting some Christmas tree farms to limit their tree offerings or remain closed altogether.
Second suspect arrested in Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
The second suspect involved in an alleged gunpoint bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard has been arrested. According to a statement from the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office, Omar Johnson, 39, was arrested in New Haven, Connecticut on Friday evening, According to the statement, Johnson, a Canterbury, New Hampshire-native, was stopped in his car by officers from the Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Police, FBI and New Haven Police.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island DUI Task Force arrests nearly 10 people during ‘Blackout Wednesday’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Nearly 10 people were arrested in connection to drunk driving during “Blackout Wednesday.”. The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said Thursday seven people were arrested between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. for alcohol related offenses. The task force is made up of members of...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Foxboro’s Sam Carpenter is one of the best high school football kickers in Massachusetts
FOXBORO, Mass. — Foxboro’s senior Sam Carpenter is one of the best high school football kickers in the state and he has goals to go as far as he can with his special ability. Carpenter has verbally committed to playing football at Indiana University. Sam tells Boston 25′s...
ctexaminer.com
A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable
The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
WCVB
Gillette Stadium releases schedule for Massachusetts HS football state championship games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For many high school football teams in Massachusetts, the season came to an end with thetraditional Thanksgiving Day game. But 16 squads in the state will be playing for a title next week at the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium will play host...
