FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
LSU women win Goombay Splash title by blowing out their seventh consecutive opponent
Angel Reese had her seventh double-double, two teammates also had double-doubles and No. 12 LSU cruised to its seventh straight easy win, beating UAB 99-64 in the Goombay Splash on Saturday in Bimini, Bahamas. Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds; Flau'jae Johnson had 19 points and 13 rebounds, a...
theadvocate.com
Women's basketball: LSU taking on UAB at Bahamas tournament
The LSU women’s basketball will be taking on UAB in its second game at the Goombay Splash tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday in The Bimini, Bahamas. In their first game at the tournament on Thursday, the 12th-ranked Tigers (6-0) defeated George Mason 80-52. Angel Reese led the Tigers with...
theadvocate.com
Keep an eye on these Texas A&M players against LSU on Saturday
Achane has the most star power on this team. He’s sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference with 887 yards rushing this season, despite missing last week’s game against UMass. He’s remained consistent when on the field, ranking third in the SEC in yards rushing per game (98.6) and is sixth in the nation in averaging 155 all-purpose yards per game.
theadvocate.com
Balanced Broncos run their way past Southside to advance to the semifinals
Eli Holstein and Camren Stewart provided a one-two punch that helped fifth-seeded Zachary oust No. 4 Southside 48-37 in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal game played Friday night at St. Martinville High. Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no...
theadvocate.com
LSU women fail to break 100 points for first time, but still roll George Mason
Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth straight double-double, but No. 12 LSU's streak of five consecutive 100-point games came to an end in an 80-52 win over George Mason at the Goombay Splash on Thursday in Bimini, Bahamas. The game was never in doubt...
theadvocate.com
LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse out against Texas A&M
LSU senior defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse will not play against Texas A&M. Senior safety Jay Ward was seen in pre-game warmups practicing at the corner position, moving redshirt freshman safety Sage Ryan to nickel. Bernard-Converse has played in 11 games this season, starting eight of them. The transfer from Oklahoma...
theadvocate.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
theadvocate.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in Kyle Field:. Texas A&M has a defense capable of keeping this competitive. Despite all their well-documented troubles, the Aggies are allowing 21 points per game and their losses to Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn all came by six points or less. But Texas A&M won’t be able to score enough to spoil LSU’s season. The Tigers get their 10th win.
theadvocate.com
For the first time since 2015, Teurlings Catholic is in in the state semifinals
Every high school football team enters the season hoping to play for a state championship. Teurlings Catholic is no different. The Rebels have been on a mission to reach the Caesars Superdome all year. On Friday, the Rebels took another step towards accomplishing that mission, defeating Shaw 27-21 in the...
theadvocate.com
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling
First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
Texas A&M-LSU midnight yell moved up to 7 p.m. due to forecasted heavy rain, lightning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the final Fall football game of the 2022 season, Texas A&M has announced that midnight yell will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 due to forecasted heavy rain and lightning later in the evening. The Aggies are set to host...
theadvocate.com
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run
Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
theadvocate.com
Madison Prep could not overcome St. Thomas More's offense, ending their regular season
If you listen to St. Thomas More junior quarterback Sam Altmann, he makes sure to credit his teammates. But in the first season in the post-Walker Howard era of Cougars’ football, his coaches and teammates would likely tell a different story about how big a load their quarterback is carrying.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU faces tough task but is in prime position to make CFP history
As BJ Ojulari chatted with reporters Tuesday evening in the LSU football team room, a reporter’s laptop streaming the College Football Playoff rankings showed the Tigers had jumped up one big rung on the playoff ladder to No. 5. Ojulari arched his eyebrows slightly at the news. “Oh, that’s...
theadvocate.com
Carencro escapes Warren Easton's comeback to advance to semifinals
Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
theadvocate.com
Defense carries Westgate to victory, semifinal berth
When in doubt, turn it over to the defense. Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night in New Iberia and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win against Neville to help WHS advance to the nonselect Division I semifinals. "The defense won the game for us," Antoine said...
theadvocate.com
Southern, Grambling set to clash in 49th Bayou Classic in New Orleans
The opposing coaches in the 49th annual Bayou Classic couldn’t be coming from more divergent points of view than Grambling’s Hue Jackson and Southern’s Eric Dooley. Jackson, a Californian by birth and an NFL coach by trade, wasn’t aware of how hotly contested the series was until recently. Dooley grew up in the heat of the rivalry.
theadvocate.com
LSU football rooting guide: Which teams should Tigers fans root for in Week 13?
LSU has exceeded expectations — and then some — during Brian Kelly's first season. The Tigers (9-2) are already penciled in to play Georgia for the SEC Championship on Dec. 3 in Atlanta and sit at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Thus, their sights...
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto could not be stopped in semifinal showdown, advances to semifinals
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
theadvocate.com
Arch Manning's high school career ends as U-High puts clamps on Newman offense
University High of Baton Rouge put the clamps on Arch Manning and the Newman offense as the eighth-seeded Cubs won 49-13 in a select Division III state quarterfinal Friday at Newman’s Michael Lupin Field. Manning played his final high school game as he completed 8 of 21 for 96...
