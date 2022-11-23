ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Women's basketball: LSU taking on UAB at Bahamas tournament

The LSU women’s basketball will be taking on UAB in its second game at the Goombay Splash tournament at 1 p.m. Saturday in The Bimini, Bahamas. In their first game at the tournament on Thursday, the 12th-ranked Tigers (6-0) defeated George Mason 80-52. Angel Reese led the Tigers with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Keep an eye on these Texas A&M players against LSU on Saturday

Achane has the most star power on this team. He’s sixth overall in the Southeastern Conference with 887 yards rushing this season, despite missing last week’s game against UMass. He’s remained consistent when on the field, ranking third in the SEC in yards rushing per game (98.6) and is sixth in the nation in averaging 155 all-purpose yards per game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
LSU defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse out against Texas A&M

LSU senior defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse will not play against Texas A&M. Senior safety Jay Ward was seen in pre-game warmups practicing at the corner position, moving redshirt freshman safety Sage Ryan to nickel. Bernard-Converse has played in 11 games this season, starting eight of them. The transfer from Oklahoma...
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's SEC matchup with Texas A&M on Saturday night in Kyle Field:. Texas A&M has a defense capable of keeping this competitive. Despite all their well-documented troubles, the Aggies are allowing 21 points per game and their losses to Alabama, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn all came by six points or less. But Texas A&M won’t be able to score enough to spoil LSU’s season. The Tigers get their 10th win.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bayou Classic: Kickoff time, TV, prediction and more for Southern vs. Grambling

First, it's bragging rights. Then it’s a chance for Southern to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division and play Jackson State next Saturday for a berth in the Celebration Bowl. No one has to tell the Jaguars this game won't come easy — even with a downtrodden Grambling program fighting it's way back up. Nothing would make that exercise sweeter for the G-men than to spring an upset. Before their 41-7 loss to Texas Southern on Nov. 12, the Tigers had shown improvement, breaking a five-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. Southern was in West Division driver's seat three weeks ago and stumbled badly at Florida A&M. This is one second chance they can’t let slip through their fingers.
GRAMBLING, LA
Lakeshore turns the lights out on an impressive quarterfinals run

Maybe it was a sign from the heavens. As Lakeshore was warming up for its quarterfinals game against Lutcher Friday night, one of the visitor's side light poles was noticeably dark. The lights never came on, and the game was delayed 68 minutes until a temporary light fixture was rolled...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Carencro escapes Warren Easton's comeback to advance to semifinals

Warren Easton trailed for three quarters against Carencro, before taking the lead in the final quarter, but the eighth-seeded Bears answered with a touchdown to post a 29-26 victory in a select Division I quarterfinal playoff game on Friday night at Pan American Stadium. The top-seeded Eagles got the ball...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Defense carries Westgate to victory, semifinal berth

When in doubt, turn it over to the defense. Westgate coach Ryan Antoine did just that Friday night in New Iberia and the result was a 21-10 quarterfinal win against Neville to help WHS advance to the nonselect Division I semifinals. "The defense won the game for us," Antoine said...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Southern, Grambling set to clash in 49th Bayou Classic in New Orleans

The opposing coaches in the 49th annual Bayou Classic couldn’t be coming from more divergent points of view than Grambling’s Hue Jackson and Southern’s Eric Dooley. Jackson, a Californian by birth and an NFL coach by trade, wasn’t aware of how hotly contested the series was until recently. Dooley grew up in the heat of the rivalry.
BATON ROUGE, LA

