The Billings Police Department served up an early holiday surprise for Billings motorists Wednesday by giving a Turkey instead of a ticket!. Drivers were very surprised and thankful! What’s even more remarkable is the surprise turkey “ticket” was made possible thanks to an anonymous generous donation of Sam’s Club gift cards”It was cool to see the surprised looks on their faces. They were really thankful. We had a couple of people get out and give hugs and there were tears. It was a great day,” said Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall. “Our community supports us so much, so it’s important we also give back to the community. Any time we have an opportunity to do it, it bridges that gap between law enforcement and our community.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO