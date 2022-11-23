Read full article on original website
Christmas is for the little ones; Toys For Tots Saturday
There’s talk about inflation and the cost of things being more expensive this year, but it helps to keep in mind Christmas really is about the little ones who still believe!. Toys have become more expensive, and having just one toy on Christmas, given in love, is the magic of the holiday giving spirit.
“Holiday Movies” magical parade theme; Come usher in the Billings Christmas season
Nothing seems to feel as warm and cheerful as a holiday parade and the 2022 37th Annual Holiday Parade in downtown Billings Friday, November 25 is the happiness and fun you’ll love. It’s one of the longest running traditions in Billings and brings out the best in Billings businesses,...
BPD Talk’n Turkey not Tickets!
The Billings Police Department served up an early holiday surprise for Billings motorists Wednesday by giving a Turkey instead of a ticket!. Drivers were very surprised and thankful! What’s even more remarkable is the surprise turkey “ticket” was made possible thanks to an anonymous generous donation of Sam’s Club gift cards”It was cool to see the surprised looks on their faces. They were really thankful. We had a couple of people get out and give hugs and there were tears. It was a great day,” said Billings Police Sgt. Jeff Stovall. “Our community supports us so much, so it’s important we also give back to the community. Any time we have an opportunity to do it, it bridges that gap between law enforcement and our community.
