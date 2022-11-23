Read full article on original website
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs ‘considering’ one-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly ‘considering’ going after a former All-Star outfielder who missed all of the 2022 season. The
Could White Sox Sign Mike Clevinger? Chicago "Showing Strong Interest"
The Chicago White Sox are showing 'strong interest' in free agent pitcher Mike Clevinger, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported late Friday night. Clevinger, 31, last pitched for the San Diego Padres from 2020 through 2022.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: November 24
The first free agent signing in franchise history became one of a bevy of bargain-basement deals that turned out well for the White Sox in 1977. Steve Stone inked a deal for his second go-around with the team. Coming off of injury and the ideal target for the Bill Veeck-Roland Hemond “Rent-a-Player” scheme, Stone was paid $55,000 for a terrific comeback year. He won 15 games to pace a staff that won a surprising 90 games in 1977. His 2.4 WAR tied for third among pitchers and eighth overall on the team.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 potential prospects for the Rule 5 draft.
The 2022 Major League Baseball rule 5 draft is set for December 7th and the deadline for protecting players from it has passed and Chicago Cubs may be active during the draft. For some that may not know, the rule 5 draft is when a team whose 40-man roster is not yet filled can pick unprotected prospects from other teams.
Bears’ Justin Fields has separated shoulder, torn ligaments
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Bears won’t have to go the remainder of the season without Justin Fields. That became evident Wednesday when doctors cleared Fields to participate in the team’s walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether or not Fields will be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets. Fields […]
Chicago Cubs: Ben Zobrist will be an interesting HOF decision
With the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballots out, people are already discussing what future ballots will look like over the next few years and what Chicago Cubs may be involved. In a graphic on MLB Network, one of the names that came up for 2025 is Ben Zobrist. The former Ray, Athletic, Royal and Cub last played MLB baseball in 2019 when he finished the four-year deal he signed with the Cubs as a free agent prior to 2016.
Cubs reportedly interested in Michael Conforto, Cody Bellinger
Outfielders Michael Conforto and Cody Bellinger are both risky bets with huge payoff potential and it seems the Cubs are interested in putting some money down there. Jon Heyman of The New York Post connects the Cubs to both of them and also adds the Astros to the lengthy list of Bellinger suitors.
White Sox To Renovate Part Of Guaranteed Rate Field
The Chicago White Sox are looking to renovate part of Guaranteed Rate Field.
