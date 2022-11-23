ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: November 24

The first free agent signing in franchise history became one of a bevy of bargain-basement deals that turned out well for the White Sox in 1977. Steve Stone inked a deal for his second go-around with the team. Coming off of injury and the ideal target for the Bill Veeck-Roland Hemond “Rent-a-Player” scheme, Stone was paid $55,000 for a terrific comeback year. He won 15 games to pace a staff that won a surprising 90 games in 1977. His 2.4 WAR tied for third among pitchers and eighth overall on the team.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 potential prospects for the Rule 5 draft.

The 2022 Major League Baseball rule 5 draft is set for December 7th and the deadline for protecting players from it has passed and Chicago Cubs may be active during the draft. For some that may not know, the rule 5 draft is when a team whose 40-man roster is not yet filled can pick unprotected prospects from other teams.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Ben Zobrist will be an interesting HOF decision

With the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballots out, people are already discussing what future ballots will look like over the next few years and what Chicago Cubs may be involved. In a graphic on MLB Network, one of the names that came up for 2025 is Ben Zobrist. The former Ray, Athletic, Royal and Cub last played MLB baseball in 2019 when he finished the four-year deal he signed with the Cubs as a free agent prior to 2016.
