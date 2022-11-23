ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes

About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors

Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
North Platte Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
USA Diario

U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Motley Fool

Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?

One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff." The SNAP emergency allotments could come to an end in every state next year. If food prices continue to rise, SNAP benefits won't go as far -- and neither will our dollars. President Biden's strategy to eradicate hunger may offer help...
KRON4 News

Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit

(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE

