Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.

23 DAYS AGO