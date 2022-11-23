Read full article on original website
Related
2 Social Security Changes That Could Hurt You Financially in 2023
Be mindful of these as the new year approaches.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $3,200 one-time payments sent out after deadline passes
About 9 to 10 million taxpayers will begin receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments worth up to $3,200 on Wednesday. Low-income U.S. citizens are receiving these payments thanks to funds leftover from the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. Eligible taxpayers needed to file simplified tax returns by the deadline, which was Tuesday.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
CNET
Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023
Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: $1,681 direct payments to be sent out in just six days to millions of seniors
Millions of retirees will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 in just six days for those whose birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of each month. The first round of checks, as high as $4,194, will be sent on Nov. 9, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase in their benefits of $146 to a high of $1,827 per month starting next January.
Not one but two stimulus payments coming your way from the state
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you live in New York, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified
WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
With rising mortgage rates and persistent inflation, millions are worried about a looming recession. But some experts say our attention should be elsewhere.
Programs Give Up To $3,024 To Help You Pay Utility Bills
Storms brought early-season snow to some parts of America. The early mornings and nights are frigid, causing people to turn on their heat utilities. Fuel costs have been high all year.
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
U.S. taxpayers already receiving inflation stimulus checks
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States announced that many citizens are receiving checks between $1400.00 USD and $3600.00 USD. The reason for the benefit is due to the government's interest in helping to offset the negative effects left by the new coronavirus and inflation.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Motley Fool
Will SNAP Food Benefits Increase in 2023?
One organization says families face a "looming hunger cliff." The SNAP emergency allotments could come to an end in every state next year. If food prices continue to rise, SNAP benefits won't go as far -- and neither will our dollars. President Biden's strategy to eradicate hunger may offer help...
Business Insider
My wife and I have no debt and no kids, but we're happy to pay about $80 a month for life insurance to protect each other
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When I tell my friends and...
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
Suze Orman Says to Stop Wasting Money on Conveniences. Here's Why I Disagree
It's advice that applies to some people, but not everyone.
Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
Comments / 0