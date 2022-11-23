ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canada vs Belgium live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group F match: Davies penalty saved by Courtois

By Andrew Haslam
Sporting News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

USA vs Iran free live stream: How to watch World Cup game online without cable

It's now or never for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite earning a very respectable draw against the mighty Three Lions of England last time out, the USMNT must beat Iran on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the knockout stage. Anything less than a victory will mean elimination from the tournament.
Sporting News

USA vs Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
LAREDO, TX
Sporting News

When is Brazil’s next World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for Brazil vs. Cameroon

Brazil head into their final group match of the World Cup knowing that they have safely qualified for the knockout rounds and are highly likely to finish top of Group G. They defeated Serbia 2-0 thanks to a Richarlison double, before a stunning Casemiro strike helped them get past Switzerland 1-0 despite not having talisman Neymar in the side. They will now have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the knockouts, cementing their status as tournament favourites.

Comments / 0

Community Policy