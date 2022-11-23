Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Music fills the air during the Stroll
There will be music everywhere for Albia’s 33rd annual Victorian Stroll set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. As is the tradition, there will be three hospitality centers serving cookies, coffee and hot cocoa with entertainment at each center. CAROLERS. Albia High School Choir directed by Allison Kuehn...
Albia performers have key roles in IHCC production of Jane Eyre
How is a poor orphan girl, abused by her guardian and haunted by spirits, supposed to find her way through the moors of England to an adulthood that includes contentment and love? Find out when Indian Hills Community College presents Jane Eyre, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium. Performances are free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets ahead of time by calling 641-683-5145.
Supervisors receive design proposals for public health building
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors considered responses they received for requests for design services for the Monroe County Public Health Building. Monroe County Engineer Jeremiah Selby said the county received three responses for their design requests, from ETHOS Group, from FRK and from CMBA. Selby said representatives from ETHOS Group and FRK came down and walked through the building as well. The board decided to look over the proposals in depth before making any decisions.
