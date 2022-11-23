The Monroe County Board of Supervisors considered responses they received for requests for design services for the Monroe County Public Health Building. Monroe County Engineer Jeremiah Selby said the county received three responses for their design requests, from ETHOS Group, from FRK and from CMBA. Selby said representatives from ETHOS Group and FRK came down and walked through the building as well. The board decided to look over the proposals in depth before making any decisions.

12 HOURS AGO