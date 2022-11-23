Read full article on original website
Albia Newspapers
Albia performers have key roles in IHCC production of Jane Eyre
How is a poor orphan girl, abused by her guardian and haunted by spirits, supposed to find her way through the moors of England to an adulthood that includes contentment and love? Find out when Indian Hills Community College presents Jane Eyre, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium. Performances are free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets ahead of time by calling 641-683-5145.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
kelo.com
Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
One person injured in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa police await autopsy results for investigation into nurse practitioner's death
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Investigators have not determined what led to the suspicious death of a Southeast Iowa nurse practitioner who was found unresponsive by a co-worker last month at Ottumwa Regional Health Center. Ottumwa Police Lt. Jason Bell is expecting autopsy and toxicology results soon for Devin Caraccio, 27,...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Dozens of starved farm animals rescued in eastern Iowa
Dozens of malnourished and neglected sheep, goats and pigs have been rescued from a residence in rural Washington County by the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Iowa.
KCCI.com
Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving
DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
Radio Iowa
Dozens of sheep, goats, pigs being rescued from southeast Iowa property
Dozens of farm animals are being rescued from a property in southeast Iowa. “It’s an evolving situation quite frankly at this point,” said Animal Rescue League of Iowa CEO Tom Colvin. Three dozen adult pigs were brought to Colvin’s facility in central Iowa last night. Rescue teams are...
kniakrls.com
Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made
An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
KCCI.com
Former Adventureland owners place blame for deadly accident on plastics company
ALTOONA, Iowa — The former owners of Adventureland are blaming a plastic company for adeadly accident that killed a 10-year-old boy. Adventureland is asking a judge to include Texas-based Cryogenic Plastics (CPI) in the wrongful death lawsuit against them. It says CPI made the replacement parts for a Raging...
KCJJ
Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker
A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
KCCI.com
Iowa family wants answers after woman dies in a crash with boyfriend at the wheel
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The new power pole and pieces of the old one only tell bits and pieces of the story as they lay near Southeast Vandalia drive in Pleasant Hill. Bailey Moureau's family is looking to fill in those bits and pieces with answers. "It's forever changed...
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested by Benton and Iowa County police after Thanksgiving night chase
On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10p.m., the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that a black Chevrolet pickup was being pursued in relation to a criminal incident that had occurred in their county. The police chase entered Iowa County and led...
ktvo.com
Suspect from Kirksville caught in act trying to steal catalytic converter
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators say a northeast Missouri suspect was caught in the act trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle in Putnam County. Landon Michael Hubbard, 33, of Kirksville, was arrested this week by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say in court documents the...
