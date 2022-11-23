ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albia Newspapers

Albia performers have key roles in IHCC production of Jane Eyre

How is a poor orphan girl, abused by her guardian and haunted by spirits, supposed to find her way through the moors of England to an adulthood that includes contentment and love? Find out when Indian Hills Community College presents Jane Eyre, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium. Performances are free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets ahead of time by calling 641-683-5145.
OTTUMWA, IA
97X

A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
PELLA, IA
kelo.com

Jury sides with mis-diagnosed Iowa man

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured. The Polk County jury returned the verdict in the...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

One person injured in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Around 1 p.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of 18th Street. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. More information will be […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave

DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County

IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Dozens of free pies delivered in Des Moines on Thanksgiving

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eat Free Pie was started during the pandemic when Kaylee Williams decided to deliver pies to her neighbors around Beaverdale. Now, it's expanded to the entire city as more than 90 pies were donated this year and delivered across Des Moines. Volunteers signed up to...
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Hit and Run Arrest Has Been Made

An arrest has been made in the hit and run accident involving the bicyclist struck in the 1500 block of highway T-15 on October 22. Marion County Deputies have arrested Susan C. Visser of rural Knoxville, Iowa. Visser has been charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Fairfield man accused of assaulting former coworker

A Fairfield man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly assaulting a man who he used to work with. Police say the incident occurred in the 700 block of Michael Street in Iowa City just after midnight. 37-year-old Brian Hawthorne was the victim’s boss when they used to work together. The two were reportedly having a discussion that escalated into an argument.
IOWA CITY, IA

