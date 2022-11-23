How is a poor orphan girl, abused by her guardian and haunted by spirits, supposed to find her way through the moors of England to an adulthood that includes contentment and love? Find out when Indian Hills Community College presents Jane Eyre, on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium. Performances are free to the public, and patrons are encouraged to reserve their tickets ahead of time by calling 641-683-5145.

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO