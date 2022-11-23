Airplane lands safely after being diverted to Kansas City International for an emergency

Update: Spirit Airlines said the flight from Detroit to Phoenix was diverted due to an “unusual odor” in the cockpit.

A Spirit Airlines flight en route to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport landed safely after being diverted to Kansas City because of an “unusual odor” was reported in the cockpit Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the airline.

The flight with 146 people aboard departed from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport about 5:50 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and landed about 6:40 a.m. Central Standard Time at Kansas City International Airport .

Firefighters from the Kansas City Fire Department had responded to KCI on what at the time was reported to be smoke in the cockpit.

“Spirit Airlines flight 721 from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to Kansas City (MCI) out of an abundance of caution following reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit,” Michael Lopardi, a spokesman for the airline said in an email. “The plane landed safely at MCI and taxied to the gate where guests deplaned under normal procedures. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and our maintenance department is evaluating.”

The flight was rescheduled to continue on to Phoenix Wednesday morning, according to Spirit Airline’s website.