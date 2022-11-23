Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham
An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
wbrc.com
One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
Thanksgiving night shooting in east Jefferson County leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in the Center Point area. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Fifth Street N.W. on a report of a person shot. Lt. Joni Money said deputies arrived and found a male unresponsive on...
wbrc.com
Woman charged after stabbing in Tuscaloosa left one person injured
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. Jamira Pope, 32, has been charged with second degree domestic violence with a $10,000 bond. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Get news...
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot, killed in Center Point
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
wbrc.com
One person dead after shooting in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Center Point. Jeffery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 Block of 5th Street NW in Center Point at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot. A male...
Suspect charged in Walker County shooting that critically injured family member
A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a family member with life-threatening injuries in Walker County. Christopher Brian Cummings, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, said Walker County sheriff’s spokesman T.J. Armstrong. Cummings’ bond is set at $50,000 cash. The shooting happened on Thanksgiving on...
wvtm13.com
Teen shot while travelling in vehicle, later died at Birmingham hospital
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An 18-year-old from Birmingham was shot in a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Thanksgiving evening. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were dispatched to UAB Hospital to investigate two people who showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds at about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
wdhn.com
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell City.
wbrc.com
18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
wbrc.com
Police searching for suspects after 150 Summit Apartments attempted robbery, shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 20. Police say around 10:40 p.m., Birmingham 911 received multiple calls that a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Upon arrival, officers encountered...
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden officers stop man planning to jump from bridge
On November 18, 2022, three Gadsden police officers stopped a man from jumping from a bridge. According to the police department's Facebook page, Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips were called to the Railroad Bridge, where they found a disabled SUV and a man preparing to jump from the bridge.
wbrc.com
Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized
CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
wbrc.com
Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
$20,000 reward offered after Pell City woman fatally run over while stopping break-ins
A reward of $20,000 is now being offered in the death of a Pell City woman who was fatally run over while trying to foil a series of car break-ins. Rebekah Poe, 46, was killed Sunday night in the area of Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail. Police said it was...
66-year-old woman struck, killed while trying to cross Northport road
A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Tuscaloosa County. Northport Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter on Wednesday identified the fatality victim as Linda Sue Foley. She lived in Northport. The wreck happened at 5:33 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 2300 block...
CBS42.com
Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
wvtm13.com
Morris man dies after being hit by vehicle
MORRIS, Ala. — A man from Morris was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries, officials said. Mark Randall Bradford, 58, was walking in the 8400 block of U.S. Highway 31 South when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening. Authorities said the driver of the...
