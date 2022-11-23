ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

ABC 33/40 News

18-year-old shot to death inside vehicle in Birmingham

An 18-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday evening while riding in a car in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples and another person arrived at UAB Hospital by private vehicle just before 7:00 P.M. Both of them had been shot, and Peeples was pronounced deceased at that time. The other person's injuries are not life-threatening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One person injured after accidentally shooting self at Tuscaloosa apartment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a person accidently discharged a firearm on Friday. Police said the subject was initially uncooperative, but later admitted to accidently shooting himself while mishandling a firearm at the Branscomb Apartments. Police are investigating the incident as a negligent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Thanksgiving night shooting in east Jefferson County leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting in the Center Point area. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Fifth Street N.W. on a report of a person shot. Lt. Joni Money said deputies arrived and found a male unresponsive on...
wbrc.com

Woman charged after stabbing in Tuscaloosa left one person injured

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after one person was stabbed on November 25, 2022. Jamira Pope, 32, has been charged with second degree domestic violence with a $10,000 bond. This happened at Mimosa Gardens Circle. Authorities say the victim has non-life-threatening injuries. Get news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot, killed in Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

One person dead after shooting in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening in Center Point. Jeffery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 Block of 5th Street NW in Center Point at around 6:45 p.m. to investigate reports that a person had been shot. A male...
CENTER POINT, AL
wdhn.com

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Pell City hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell City.
PELL CITY, AL
wbrc.com

18-year-old killed in Thanksgiving night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on November 24, 2022. Police say that around 6:50 p.m. two males arrived at UAB Hospital in a private car, suffering from gunshot wounds. 18-year-old Quindarius Germon Peeples was pronounced dead. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham police investigating shooting on Springville Rd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that took place on Springville Road. One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one is currently in custody. The shooting took place on Thursday at 5:20 p.m. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden officers stop man planning to jump from bridge

On November 18, 2022, three Gadsden police officers stopped a man from jumping from a bridge. According to the police department's Facebook page, Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips were called to the Railroad Bridge, where they found a disabled SUV and a man preparing to jump from the bridge.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Suspect charged in Thanksgiving day shooting that left one hospitalized

CORDOVA, Ala. (WBRC) - Christopher Brian Cummings has been charged after a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one person hospitalized. One victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Pea Ridge Road in Cordova. Police said the shooting happened between two family members. Cummings...
CORDOVA, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after string of car burglaries reported in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bessemer Police Department is investigating after approximately 10 cases of car burglaries were reported in the Morgan Rd, Exchange Place and Pine Lane areas. According to Bessemer Police Lt. Christian Clemons, the burglaries occurred during daytime work hours and the suspect(s) broke the car window...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS42.com

Northport woman struck, killed by vehicle

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old Northport woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening. According to Northport Police, Linda Sue Foley was attempting to cross Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd. around 5:33 p.m. when she was hit by a truck. The crash happened near the 2300 block of Lurleen B. Wallace Blvd.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Morris man dies after being hit by vehicle

MORRIS, Ala. — A man from Morris was struck by a vehicle and died from his injuries, officials said. Mark Randall Bradford, 58, was walking in the 8400 block of U.S. Highway 31 South when he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening. Authorities said the driver of the...
MORRIS, AL

