KTUL
Anderson's 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon. Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home.
KTUL
Bixby beats Jenks, advances to 6A-1 state championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Revenge just three weeks in the making. After suffering their first loss in four year, Bixby responded by beating Jenks 28-14 in the semi-finals, advancing to their 6A-1 state championship game debut. In a game that featured eight combined turnovers, the Spartan defense shutout the...
KTUL
Owasso beats Union 50-47 in 6OT, advance to state championship
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — In one of the most unbelievable high school football games in recent memory, the improbable happened. Owasso, who started the season 1-4, upset previously unranked Union 50-47, needing 6 overtimes to do it. The Rams advance to the 6A-1 state championship, where they'll get a...
KTUL
USA BMX Grand Nationals has strong sense of community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's known as the busiest travel day of the year, but here all the traveling is done on two wheels. "We have about 4,000 athletes," said John David of USA BMX. It's the annual USA BMX Grand Nationals, drawing folks to T-town from far and...
KTUL
Winterfest celebrating 15th anniversary in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating it's 15th anniversary, Winterfest still has the magic to leave you speechless. Luliana Wheat is one of the folks who helps make it all happen, and also makes skating look easy. "Obviously I skate and so I make sure that everything’s running ok on...
KTUL
Winston the French bulldog from Bixby wins National Dog Show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, won the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day. Winston beat out about 1,500 dogs from 212 different breeds. In June, Winston won the non-sporting group at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Winston is almost 4-years-old, and...
KTUL
Rainy Saturday to begin weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
KTUL
Tulsa woman discusses journey to writing movies for Hallmark Channel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 'Tis the season for cold weather, cocoa, and Christmas carols, but when it comes to Christmas movies, Hallmark Channel takes the crown, producing more than 40 holiday films this year alone. Tracy Andreen always knew she had a gift for telling stories. “I mean, ever...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
KTUL
Busy Thanksgiving holiday for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting an already busy Thanksgiving holiday for its troopers this year. OHP says from 12 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday morning, there was been 109 non-injury collisions, 53 injury collisions, 2 fatality wrecks, and 60 motorist assists. One of...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man accused of firing shots near BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man in connection to the shots fired near the BOK Center Thursday night. Around 9:45 Thursday night, police say a witness reported seeing a Black male in a yellow and black plaid shirt fire two to three shots west of the BOK Center, put the gun back in his pocket and continue walking.
KTUL
Overturned semitrailer at Interstate 40 Fort Smith junction; troopers advise to avoid area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol are currently on a scene of an overturned semitrailer at the Interstate 40 Fort Smith junction. All westbound lanes of I-40 will be closed so crews can clear the scene of the crash. Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-35. Troopers...
KTUL
Suspect in custody after shots fired into air near BOK Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Tulsa police are investigating after shots were fired near the BOK Center downtown. Officers say at this time, they don't believe anyone was shot. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
KTUL
Trooper stops driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a driver going 110 mph in Pawnee County on Thanksgiving morning. The driver told the trooper that she was late for a family gathering, and thought that she was going 100 mph, OHP said. The Thanksgiving holiday has already...
KTUL
Tally's Café makes free Thanksgiving meal for community for 35th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been a Tulsa Thanksgiving tradition for over 35 years. The owner of Tally's Good Food Café serves up a free holiday meal to anyone who comes in.
KTUL
18-year-old Vinita woman dies after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old woman from Vinita died after a two-vehicle crash in Craig County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on OK-82 just north of OK-85 near Ketchum. Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries. The Oklahoma...
KTUL
Tulsa police warn of guns thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 40 guns a month are reported stolen from Tulsans' cars, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers say half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half were stolen while the car was unlocked. These reports...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in Glenpool late Friday night. Officers say they were called to the scene near South Elwood Avenue and East 141st Street around 11:30 p.m., and found the victim, 29-year-old Roy Baker, unresponsive. Another...
KTUL
Holly Trolley briefly returns to Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Owasso shoppers didn't have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot on Friday. The city brought the Holly Trolley back for Friday's crowds. It's been a holiday staple for 16 years. While the Chamber of Commerce says it wasn't able to run...
