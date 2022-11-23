Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
3 News Now
Nebraska wide receiver Palmer announces he's leaving Huskers, turning pro
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Saturday morning he is leaving the Huskers and turning pro. Palmer made the announcement on Twitter. The junior set the NU single-season reception yards record on Friday at Iowa finishing the year with 1,043 yards besting Stanley Morgan Junior's record of 1,004 set in 2018.
1011now.com
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach
Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln. Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive. It's being reported that Rhule...
klin.com
No. 3 Wisconsin too much for No. 5 Nebraska
The biggest hurdle for Nebraska volleyball the last several years has been that team from Madison, and on Friday they tripped up the Huskers yet again. No. 5 Nebraska fell to No. 3 Wisconsin in Lincoln in four sets on Black Friday: 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25. The Badger victory gave them their fourth-straight Big Ten championship.
1011now.com
Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
3 News Now
Travels in the Heartland: Celebrating the season with Nebraska’s Holiday Passport
OMAHA, Neb. (The Walking Tourists) — Cookies. Hot chocolate. Thousands of colorful twinkling lights. Oh, and get a passport stamp. The people who brought you the Nebraska Passport program invite you to visit up to 20 spots around the state for a little holiday cheer and the chance to win prizes as part of the inaugural Nebraska Holiday Passport.
FanSided
Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again
Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
WOWT
University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
KSNB Local4
5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
klkntv.com
Anytime Fitness members left hanging after all Lincoln locations close overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As members of Anytime Fitness hit the gym on Friday to shed off their extra Thanksgiving weight they were met with a surprising notice. Overnight, all of the gym’s locations throughout Lincoln permanently closed with no warning to its members. A sign on the...
CBS News
Performers in Lincoln gearing up for razzle-dazzle holiday spectacular on horseback
Wild Heart Ranch is giving folks in Lincoln a taste of the wild, wild west. As CBS13’s Sakura Gray reports, their equestrian performers are riding like the wind this holiday season.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
klin.com
Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday
The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
FanSided
Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent
The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
klin.com
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
Nebraska volleyball will be without one of its captains for the rest of the 2022 campaign. The Huskers announced Friday that senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles suffered a knee injury during practice this week. That injury will keep her out of the final two regular-season matches and any postseason play.
Comments / 0