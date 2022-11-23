ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
3 News Now

Nebraska wide receiver Palmer announces he's leaving Huskers, turning pro

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer announced on Saturday morning he is leaving the Huskers and turning pro. Palmer made the announcement on Twitter. The junior set the NU single-season reception yards record on Friday at Iowa finishing the year with 1,043 yards besting Stanley Morgan Junior's record of 1,004 set in 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When most of us see an abandoned factory or forgotten pile of wood, we see a ruin--something to discard completely. But not Phil Whitmarsh. He sees history, and his task is to make you hear it. The World-War-era battleship USS Texas took to the water for...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Officially Announces New Head Coach

Nebraska's search for a new head coach is officially over. Moments ago, the school confirmed that Matt Rhule is heading to Lincoln. Rhule was clearly at the top of Nebraska's wish list. His track record when it comes to coaching college football is really impressive. It's being reported that Rhule...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

No. 3 Wisconsin too much for No. 5 Nebraska

The biggest hurdle for Nebraska volleyball the last several years has been that team from Madison, and on Friday they tripped up the Huskers yet again. No. 5 Nebraska fell to No. 3 Wisconsin in Lincoln in four sets on Black Friday: 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25. The Badger victory gave them their fourth-straight Big Ten championship.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday. Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986. “Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: The push to keep Mickey Joseph begins again

Now that the smoke has cleared and the Nebraska football team has a win in its final game of the 2022 season, some are wondering how they can make sure to keep it going. The biggest way some Husker fans want to keep it going is to ensure Mickey Joseph stays in Lincoln in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Nebraska Shocks Iowa on Black Friday

The final game of the Mickey Joesph-era will be remembered for a win that neither of his two full-time predecessors could accomplish: a Black Friday victory. Nebraska football upset Iowa 24-17 Friday. The win ends a seven-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The last non-interim head coach to beat Iowa was Bo Pelini.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!

Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Deion Sanders could helm Huskers 2023 opponent

The Nebraska football team has settled on its head coach in Matt Rhule and now the game of wondering what happens when the Huskers take the field in 2023 officially begins. It’s a new era in Husker football in 2023. Likewise, when the Huskers do get into the meat...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season

Nebraska volleyball will be without one of its captains for the rest of the 2022 campaign. The Huskers announced Friday that senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles suffered a knee injury during practice this week. That injury will keep her out of the final two regular-season matches and any postseason play.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy