Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting

(CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are seeking 20-year-old Savion Jackson as a person of interest for an assault in the 23000 block of David Avenue.According to police, officers were assisted by St. Clair Shores police in response to shots fired call at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.Dispatch told the responding officers that two women were fighting in the front yard of the home when a younger Black man emerged from the suspect home and opened fire toward the women and another Black man in the area. One of the women then fled the scene with the shooter. The other man and woman went to a neighbor's home across the street.It was believed that the shooter and woman fled into their house and refused to come out.No one was hurt during this incident.The Macomb County Sheriff's SWAT and Negotiation Team safely cleared the suspect's home, but no one was inside. The handgun possibly used during the incident was recovered along with other related evidence.Anybody with information on this case is urged to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO