Detroit Police release pictures related to shooting of two boys near Campus Martius Christmas tree lighting

Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips in Thanksgiving morning fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are investigating a Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead on the city's west side. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 19400 block of San Juan. A witness heard shots fired and observed an adult man lying in the street, police said. The...
Detroit News
Man fatally shot on I-96 Service Drive on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A man in his 20's was fatally shot in a car chase on the city's west side, police said. The shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. in the area of westbound Interstate 96 Service Drive and Vaughn. The driver of a green Dodge Charger was fatally shot, police said.
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
91-year-old woman killed in Thanksgiving morning Southfield house fire
Both the Detroit News and ClickonDetroit report a 91-year-old woman was killed when fire broke out on Lemoor (29,000 block), in the area of Southfield and Evergreen, just after 10:45 a.m.
Police: One dead after Thanksgiving family dispute leads to shooting, wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County
Police said the suspect fired shots at an apartment complex on Meadows near 13 Mile and Masonic around 4 p.m., drove away from the scene and entered eastbound I-94 traveling in the wrong direction.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Roseville Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94. According to the officials, there was a family conflict with possible shots being fired.
Eastpointe police search for person of interest in shooting on Tuesday
(CBS DETROIT) - Eastpointe police are seeking 20-year-old Savion Jackson as a person of interest for an assault in the 23000 block of David Avenue.According to police, officers were assisted by St. Clair Shores police in response to shots fired call at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.Dispatch told the responding officers that two women were fighting in the front yard of the home when a younger Black man emerged from the suspect home and opened fire toward the women and another Black man in the area. One of the women then fled the scene with the shooter. The other man and woman went to a neighbor's home across the street.It was believed that the shooter and woman fled into their house and refused to come out.No one was hurt during this incident.The Macomb County Sheriff's SWAT and Negotiation Team safely cleared the suspect's home, but no one was inside. The handgun possibly used during the incident was recovered along with other related evidence.Anybody with information on this case is urged to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.
Detroit News
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say
A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
Prosecutor: No charges will be filed in fatal police shooting of mentally ill Detroit man armed with knife
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced the officer accused of fatally shooting a Detroit man, who was having a mental health crisis and wielding a knife, will not face charges, adding they acted in self defense and defense of authors.
Detroit News
Police investigating chase that ended in wrong-way crash on I94 in Roseville
Roseville — Police are investigating a crash after a police chase Thursday ended with a driver headed in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 in Roseville and plowing head on into another car. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near 12 Mile. Police were chasing...
bridgedetroit.com
Warming centers are available in Detroit: Where to find them
Warming centers are available for Detroiters who need a reprieve from cold temperatures. There are three locations open through March 31 for those experiencing homelessness, according to the the City of Detroit, which is working with two nonprofits to operate the centers. While the number of people in emergency shelters in Detroit, Highland Park and Hamtramck is below pre-pandemic levels, their length of stay has ticked up, according to the Homeless Action Network of Detroit, or HAND.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
The Oakland Press
Southfield police report 2 more teen runaways, third one since Monday
Southfield police said one of two teens who reportedly left their homes voluntarily on Tuesday has been found, but the public’s help is sought in locating the other. Police are seeking the whereabouts of Curtis Blaydes, 17, described as a black male with a medium complexion, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He was wearing an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.
Black Detroiters felt left out of the city’s art establishment, so they formed Arts Extended
The group could be the longest continuously operating Black arts organization in the U.S.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
fox2detroit.com
Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
Have you seen Mark? Missing Detroit man last seen leaving his girlfriend's house on October 1
Have you seen Mark Tumpkin? Detroit Police are asking for tips in the case of a man who’s been missing for more than a month, after leaving his girlfriend’s house.
fox2detroit.com
Three injured in traffic crash that shut down Miller Road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have shutdown Miller road in Dearborn for emergency repairs, police said Friday. The repairs were needed after a vehicle believed to be speeding struck a cement barrier around midnight Thursday. The Wayne County Road Commission shutdown the road in all directions at Rotunda to...
Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault
A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
